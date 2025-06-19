Vivek Lagoo passes away at 74: All about Reema Lagoo’s ex-husband, a veteran actor and director

Vivek Lagoo has tragically passed away. As per a report from Vickey Lalwani, the veteran actor-director took his last breath on June 19. He was 74. Hum Saath - Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress Reema Lagoo married Vivek in 1978, and the couple went their separate ways soon after. It is known that his funeral will be held on the following morning, June 20, at the Oshiwara crematorium. The exact cause of his demise is not known yet and hasn’t been revealed to the public.

Who is Vivek Lagoo survived by?

The couple shares a daughter named Mrunmayee Lagoo, who works as a theatre director, while also taking on roles as an actress. It is known that despite getting divorced, the couple was close until 2017 when the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress passed away from cardiac arrest at 54. She was suddenly admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for chest pain while working on the TV series Naamkarann.

Vivek Lagoo is known to have starred in multiple projects, including Godawari Ne Kaay Kele (2008), Ugly (2013), and What About Savarkar? (2015) and 31 Divas (2018). It also goes on to showcase his versatility, including contributions to TV films, Marathi shows, and more.

Their daughter, Mryunmayee, is known to share heartwarming moments of her time with her father. She has worked on well-known projects, including Thappad and Hello Zindagi. Her Instagram boasts of moments of her private moments with Vivek Lagoo on dad-daughter dates. One such set of memories can be checked out below.

Vivek Lagoo and wife Reema Lagoo's relationship timeline: From first meeting to divorce

Previously, the actor-director spilled details on his love story with Reema Lagoo. The duo first met in 1976 while working at the same branch of a bank, and got acquainted. The couple is said to have found a common interest- theatre, which brought them closer. Their relationship turned into something major, as they decided to get married 2 years later. Their bond continued to stay strong despite a separation soon after.

