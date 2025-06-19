Bou Buttu Bhuta Review: 11 tweets about Odia film starring Babushaan Mohanty witnessing phenomenal box office run

Bou Buttu Bhuta, starring Babushaan Mohanty in the lead role, has become a major blockbuster. The film was released in theaters on June 12, 2025, and has continued to dominate the box office since then. This horror-thriller from the Odia film industry has gained popularity beyond the state's borders.

Bou Buttu Bhuta's engaging storyline keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, and its acclaim is growing nationwide. Social media is buzzing with reactions as fans can't stop talking about the movie.

Advertisement

Bou Buttu Bhuta Twitter Review

After watching this incredible Odia movie on big screens, netizens have flooded social media platforms with their thoughts. A user has hailed the horrifying scenes in Bou Buttu Bhuta, stating how it is a cinematic experience. Another user has applauded the film for being filled with "twists and mysteries." Another viewer reviewed the movie after experiencing it on big screens.

11 tweets to read about Babushaan Mohanty's horror-thriller Bou Buttu Bhuta

Bou Buttu Bhuta's Box Office Collection

Bou Buttu Bhuta has been experiencing immense success, and the box office numbers are a testament to its success. The film, released on June 12, 2025, had an opening-day collection of Rs 40 lakh. After which, the numbers just kept rising day by day. Ever since its debut until the time of writing this article, Bou Buttu Bhuta has generated a business of Rs 6.05 crore.

Day India Net Collections Thursday Rs 40 lakh Friday Rs 45 lakh Saturday Rs 1 crore Sunday Rs 1.25 crore Monday Rs 1.05 crore Tuesday Rs 1 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh Total Rs 6.05 crore

About Bou Buttu Bhuta

Directed by Jagdish Mishra, the storyline of Bou Buttu Bhuta is about a man and his mother living in an Odisha village. However, a series of unforeseen events disrupts their lives. The plot revolves around Buttu and his mother as they try to overcome the challenges, but they experience some life-changing moments. Bou Buttu Bhuta stars Babushaan Mohanty, Archita Sahu, Aparajita Mohanty, Anugulia Buntry, and more in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bou Buttu Bhuta Week One Box Office: Babushaan Mohanty's Odia horror film collects Rs 6 crore in 7 days, emerges as BLOCKBUSTER