Rashmika Mandanna's heart is filled with joy after Nagarjuna praises her performance in Kuberaa: 'This is everything...'

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is set to release in theaters on June 20, 2025. Ahead of the release, the King actor was seen in an interview praising co-actor Rashmika Mandanna’s performance, and the actress is on cloud nine after hearing his words.

In an interview with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna expressed how his favorite character from Kuberaa is Rashmika Mandanna’s, Sameera. Highlighting how he only had 2-3 scenes with her while filming, seeing her performance during the dubbing session left him spellbound.

Hearing the veteran star’s kind words, the actress penned a short note on her social media handle. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rashmika said, “This is everything I work for.. This just makes everything so worth it.”

“Fills my heart with so much joy when I see my director and Nag sir who I adore and look up to so much- proud of me.. Shekar sir and Nag sir -I hope to always have your blessings. Our film is releasing tomorrow, I wish the best for all of us,” the Animal actress added.

Rashmika Mandanna's short note for Nagarjuna's comment

Coming to the movie, Kuberaa is an upcoming social thriller, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer features the tale of a beggar who is roped into a scheme by a calculative CBI officer in cahoots with a business tycoon to swindle money.

With Rashmika playing a middle-class girl in the movie, Bollywood actors Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, and more are also part of the ensemble cast.

The much-awaited Telugu-Tamil bilingual film is musically crafted by Devi Sri Prasad. Moreover, Niketh Bommireddy and Karthika Srinivas are handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in a lead role in Salman Khan's Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial features a widower and the crowned prince of Rajkot, being motivated by his late wife’s death to help three strangers who received her vital organs.

Furthermore, the actress is next set to feature in a film titled The Girlfriend. Additionally, she also has the horror comedy movie Thama, co-starring with Ayushmann Khurrana.

