TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces comeback with 7th mini album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY on November 4; Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the popular boy group, who are known for their unique music style and performances are set to make a comeback in November. TXT has announced that they will be making a comeback on November 4 with the album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY.

On October 7, 2024, KST TOMORROW X TOGETHER confirmed their comeback plans for the year with a sparkling teaser announcing their upcoming 7th mini album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. The Star Chapter is furthermore, the beginning of a new series of which SANCTUARY is the first installment.

The confirmation teaser revealing the name and date of the comeback album, began with the theme of TXT’s last album minisode: TOMORROW which made way for a magical blue and crystal theme of the new album. The crystal star shot into the sky as a meteor and all three styles of star came together to reveal the name of the album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY set to release on November 4, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY teaser here:

Another short video revealed The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY’s sun catcher which many fans believed to be merch related to the upcoming release. Watch here:

As revealed by the three types of crystal stars, it can be expected that the upcoming TXT album will have three versions in the album.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is one of the most popular K-pop boy groups of the fourth generation. The boy group consists of five members namely Soobin (leader), Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu.

In other news, Yeonjun finally made his highly anticipated solo debut with the release of his single GGUM on September 19, 2024, alongside a banging hip-hop-style music video laced with intricate choreography. His mixtape will be released on October 29, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

TXT debuted on March 4, 2019, with their first mini album The Dream Chapter: STAR alongside the lead track CROWN.

The boy group recently announced the TXT WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE ENCORE show in Japan this winter. The boy group is currently in the middle of their world tour and will be holding a three-day encore concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul.

