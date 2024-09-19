TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun goes above and beyond in hip-hop music video for debut solo track GGUM; Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun has finally dropped his highly awaited music video for debut solo track GGUM from his upcoming mixtape. The music video boasts Yeonjun’s style and matches the smashing genre of hip-hop.

On September 19, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM KST) TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun unveiled the music video of his debut solo track GGUM from his upcoming mixtape of the same name set to release on October 29.

Yeonjun with his striking dark red colored hair goes above and beyond while challenging the restrictive blocks of the society that try to barricade him. He tries to take over a radio show but is taken out by force symbolizing the pressure on artists and idols to follow certain standards.

While he later runs and dances till getting breathless. The biggest highlight of the GGUM music video as expected becomes the intricate choreography that boasts Yeonjun’s dance talent while expressing the power the track holds.

GGUM is a powerful hip-hop track with a nuanced electro sound adding to its charm. The track is highly addictive and makes you wanna groove to it the minute it lands on your ears.

Yeonjun flawlessly transforms into a hip-hop star in the GGUM music video as he boasts his unique style and announces he makes it “chewy like GGUM” in the addictive hook of the track.

Watch TXT’s Yeonjun debt solo track GGUM’s music video here:

With the lyrics, Yoenjun sings that there is no need to be humble when he is on the floor, and he announces he will hit it and emerge a winner. His journey beginning from a small room to here and beyond, Yeonjun takes the challenge. The fun effect of chewing gum is ever present in the MV and really perks the whole mood.

Yeonjun also known by his full name Choi Yeonjun is a charismatic K-pop idol, singer, songwriter, rapper, and member of the popular boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. He is widely known for his mesmerizing vocals and striking visuals.

Most recently, Yeonjun released an original soundtrack Boyfriend for Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been’s ongoing rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM on September 1.

