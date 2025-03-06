TOMORROW X TOGETHER to sing OST for Resident Playbook starring Go Yoon Jung, spin-off of Hospital Playlist: Report

Global K-pop sensation Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has been selected to perform the soundtrack for tvN’s highly anticipated drama Resident Playbook, as per the reports. The series, which serves as a spin-off to the beloved Hospital Playlist, will explore the personal and professional journeys of young doctors in the obstetrics and gynecology department at Jongro’s Yulje Medical Center.

According to the reports of SPOTV News, on March 6, TXT will contribute to the official soundtrack of Resident Playbook, bringing their signature vocal skills and emotional depth to the drama. The group, known for their chart-topping hits and previous successful OST contributions, is expected to deliver a song that perfectly complements the heartfelt story of the series. Fans are already eager to hear how their music will enhance the storytelling and emotional moments within the drama.

Meanwhile, originally scheduled to air in May 2024 as the follow-up to Queen of Tears, Resident Playbook encountered multiple setbacks that pushed its release date back nearly a year. A nationwide medical residents’ strike, coupled with shifting public attitudes toward medical dramas, caused delays in production and scheduling. However, the drama is now set to premiere on April 12, 2025, marking one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Resident Playbook is helmed by writer Kim Song Hee and director Lee Min Soo, bringing fresh yet familiar storytelling to the Hospital Playlist universe. The series will follow a group of young medical residents as they handle their grueling training, form close-knit friendships, and experience personal growth amid the challenges of working in the obstetrics and gynecology department. With a talented cast featuring Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Joon Won, the drama is sure to deliver both heartwarming and realistic portrayals of life in the medical field.

As one of the most influential K-pop groups of their generation, TXT has previously contributed to various drama soundtracks, including Melo Movie, Cinderella at 2AM, and Live On. The group’s involvement brings an extra layer of excitement for both K-drama enthusiasts and MOAs (TXT’s fanbase). With the combination of an interesting storyline, a talented cast, and a powerhouse OST lineup featuring TXT, Resident Playbook is set to be one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025.