Resident Playbook: Ahn Eun Jin to reportedly make a cameo in Go Yoon Jung's Hospital Playlist spin-off; production company reacts

Ahn Eun Jin is the third cast member of Hospital Playlist, who might be seen making a cameo appearance in its spin-off series, Resident Playbook. The medical drama confirmed the guest appearance of Yoo Yeon Seok and Jung Kyung Ho last month. The actress, who starred as Doctor Chu Min Ha in the parent drama, might appear for a brief scene in the upcoming series, featuring Go Yoon Jung, as reported by South Korean media outlet Joy News 24 on March 4.

The production company of Resident Playbook reacted to the cameo news on the same day. They neither confirmed the speculation nor ruled out its possibility. Instead, they vaguely commented, saying, "Please confirm through the broadcast." By doing so, they left viewers eagerly anticipating the drama's airing, allowing them to uncover the truth behind the news for themselves. If the actress confirms her cameo appearance in the medical drama, she will likely reprise her character from the Hospital Playlist (2020-21).

The probability of this happening is based on Yoo Yeon Seok and Jung Kyung Ho's returning as their original characters in Resident Playbook. The drama will consist of 12 episodes and will premiere on April 12, 2025. It will be streaming exclusively for South Korean viewers on tvN. International fans, including Indians, can watch it on Netflix in a bi-weekly setup. Releasing every Saturday and Sunday, its last episode is scheduled to drop on March 18. It was originally set to premiere in May 2024 but was postponed due to mass resignations of doctors in the nation.

The spin-off drama will depict the hospital life and turbulent friendship of obstetrics and gynaecology residents at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. The main branch of the medical center was the setting of Hospital Playlist. Like its parent drama, Resident Playbook also revolves around the personal and professional lives of five efficient doctors, who are ready to give their all to save their patients. Go Yoon Jung will be playing the lead role of O Yo Jeong, along with rising stars Shin Shi Ah (Pyo Nam Gyeong), Kang Yoo Seok, Jung Joon Won and Han Ye Ji (Kim Sa Bi).