Hospital Playlist spin-off Resident Playbook and Heavenly Ever After to premiere on Netflix in April

With the growing demand and consumption of South Korean content on OTT, exciting new K-dramas are set to premiere on Netflix next month. The much-awaited Hospital Playlist spin-off, Resident Playbook, and fantasy romance series Heavenly Ever After are set to captivate viewers worldwide. The confirmation of their April releases was made by Netflix on March 2. Both dramas promise to bring unique storylines and memorable characters to the table.

The medical drama Resident Playbook will depict the hospital life and turbulent friendship of obstetrics and gynecology residents at Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. The Hospital Playlist spin-off is set to air weekly on Netflix, starting April 12 and will consist of 12 episodes. It consists of Alchemy of Stars fame Go Yoon Jung along with Shin Shi Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang Yoo Seok and Jung Joon Won in lead roles of efficient doctors. The series was initially slated for release in July 2024, however it got delayed due to the mass resignations of medical professionals in South Korea.

Heavenly Ever After is based on a completely new concept. It is an unusual tale of Lee Hae Suk (played by Our Blues' Kim Hye Ja), who ascends to heaven after living a long and fulfilling life, where she is unexpectedly reunited with her late husband, Ko Nak Joon (played by D.P. season 2's Son Suk Ku). However, there's a twist– he appears youthful and vibrant, as he did in his 30s. Their story of flourishing eternal love, transcending the boundaries of life and death is slated to drop on Netflix in April 5-26 (not confirmed yet). The tear-jerker will consist of 12 episodes and rest of its broadcast details are yet to be out of wraps.

K-drama enthusiasts are in for a treat with the upcoming April releases of Resident Playbook and Heavenly Ever After, as talented actors breathe life into complex, emotionally resonant characters. Resident Playbook promises to be an uplifting medical drama, while Heavenly Ever After is poised to deliver a heart-wrenching experience. With these two highly anticipated series, April is shaping up to be an unforgettable month for K-drama fans.