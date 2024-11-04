TOMORROW X TOGETHER sings of dreamy future filled with love in Over The Moon music video; WATCH

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has returned with their latest mini album, The Starry Chapter: SANCTUARY, released today, November 4. This comeback marks a new chapter in the band’s ongoing saga, weaving a fresh tale of romance and dreams that expand upon themes explored in their previous series, The Dream Chapter, The Chaos Chapter, and The Name Chapter. Through this album, TXT (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai) offers a story of I meeting you under starlight, wrapped in an enchanting narrative of love and the emotions it brings.

The album’s title track, Over The Moon, is a refreshing, pop-blend anthem that captures the initial thrill and optimism of newfound love. The song opens with a dreamy intro, setting the stage for TXT’s signature blend of emotional storytelling and vibrant choreography, which fans have come to cherish. The accompanying music video paints a visually stunning world, with TXT guiding viewers on a journey through love’s magic, blending fairytale-like scenes with modern aesthetics.

Watch the music video for Over The Moon here;

The Starry Chapter: SANCTUARY presents a multi-dimensional look at love, spanning various stages and emotions. Tracks like Heaven express the joy of a first encounter, while Higher Than Heaven reaches the heights of admiration and infatuation, conveying how love colors the world in vivid shades. In Danger, TXT explores the deeper, complex feelings that come with commitment, and with Resist and Not Gonna Run Away, they express a fierce determination to protect what is precious. Meanwhile, Forty One Winks brings a unique touch, capturing the warmth of shared affection in a way only TXT can.

Adding depth to The Starry Chapter: SANCTUARY, TXT’s members actively contributed to the lyrics across the album. Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Soobin lent their voices to Heaven, while Danger was crafted by Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Beomgyu. The group’s synergy shines through in Not Gonna Run Away, with Beomgyu, Soobin, Taehyun, and Huening Kai collaborating on its lyrics. Taehyun also played a role in Higher Than Heaven, showing their dedication to bringing fans an authentic experience.

Previously, fans who attended the finale of TXT’s third world tour, ACT : PROMISE Encore in Seoul, got a surprise preview of Over the Moon. The energy of the crowd surged as the boys delivered a captivating performance, offering a glimpse of the bright, heartfelt journey this album promises.

