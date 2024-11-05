TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY becomes quintet's 5th consecutive million-seller album

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has just hit a new milestone with their latest release, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, becoming their fifth consecutive million-selling album. Released on November 4, this mini-album marks an exciting new chapter in TXT’s journey, blending romance, dreams, and a touch of the ethereal in ways that have fans captivated. Known for their storytelling and rich, conceptual worlds, TXT (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai) once again invites listeners to join them in a story where starlight leads the way to newfound love.

The album’s title track, Over The Moon, sets a vibrant tone for SANCTUARY. This upbeat, pop anthem captures the thrill of budding romance and is paired with TXT's iconic choreography, blending high-energy moves with their signature expressiveness. The music video is a visual treat, transporting fans to a dreamy, fairytale-like setting where modern and magical elements intertwine, reflecting the otherworldly essence of the album.

Watch the music video for TXT’s Over The Moon here;

The tracks on The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY explore a full spectrum of emotions that accompany love, from its dizzying highs to its more complex, bittersweet layers. Heaven brings to life the joy and wonder of a first encounter, while Higher Than Heaven celebrates the admiration and exhilaration that love can inspire. Danger shifts the tone, diving into the vulnerability and intensity that come with commitment, while Resist and Not Gonna Run Away express a fierce resolve to protect what’s precious. A unique highlight, Forty One Winks, captures love’s warmth and tranquility, showing TXT’s ability to explore love with depth and authenticity.

True to their artistic dedication, TXT’s members contributed actively to the album’s lyrics, adding their personal touch to SANCTUARY. Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Soobin collaborated on Heaven, while Danger features the lyrical contributions of Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Beomgyu. In Not Gonna Run Away, Beomgyu, Soobin, Taehyun, and Huening Kai came together to create a heartfelt track, and Taehyun also played a key role in crafting Higher Than Heaven.

Previously, fans who attended the finale of TXT’s ACT: PROMISE Encore tour in Seoul got an exclusive first listen to Over The Moon, igniting excitement that now echoes worldwide. Through each song, TXT offers a sanctuary of music, love, and dreams, shining brighter than ever in the K-pop universe.

