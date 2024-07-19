Top 7 K-pop idols who come from affluent families including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, GOT7’s Mark, and more

We all know the K-pop world is full of limelight and luxury. And many had the dream of becoming an idol at least once in a lifetime just to experience how luxurious their life would be.

But what if we tell you, that many K-pop idols were born and brought up in luxury? Like in the K-drama terms “chaebol”. Today, we look at a few K-pop idols who had this luxury from the beginning.

This list highlights seven K-pop idols from wealthy families who have made a significant impact in the industry, showing that while financial support can help, it is their passion and perseverance that truly define their success in the competitive world of K-pop.

1. Super Junior’s Siwon

First on the list is Super Junior’s Siwon. His father was reportedly the former CEO of Boryungmedicine, a popular pharmaceutical company in Korea. Not only that, but they also own a Hyundai department store, a major chain in Korea, and Korean Slim Fashion.

Beyond his family's wealth, Siwon is also known for his charitable work and his involvement with UNICEF campaigns since 2010. He was also named as the special representative of the South Korean committee for UNICEF in 2015.

Siwon's dedication to helping others combined with his family's successful businesses, highlights his commitment to make a positive impact both in and out of the spotlight.

2. ENHYPEN’s Jay

Next up, it's Jay from ENHYPEN who was born in Seattle, Washington, and lived there until he turned 10. His father is a co-owner and President of Sinar Tours, a travel agency that started chartering flights from South Korea to Brunei in 2015. He is also an investor in tour agencies in the US and Canada.

ENHYPEN members also once said that one of their memorable moments was when Jay took them on vacation and covered all their expenses including their 7-star hotel. This gesture shows his caring nature and privileged background.

3. TWICE’s Tzuyu

Tzuyu, from the K-pop group TWICE, comes from a family that worked hard to be successful. Her parents built a business selling things at night markets in Taiwan. They were so good at business that they even invested in hospitals and other clinics! This means Tzuyu's family was wealthy before she even became a star.

4. 2 PM's Nichkhun

2 PM's Nichkhun isn't just a talented singer, he also comes from a well-educated family. Nichkhun lived in both the US and Thailand and even attended a fancy school in New Zealand that a Prince once attended. His mother is reportedly the CEO of Union Medical in Thailand which is a popular pharma distributor.

5. BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie comes from a family that is successful in the entertainment industry. Her mother is a shareholder and significant stakeholder in CJ E&M which is one of South Korea's leading content companies.

CJ E&M is also the parent company for famous broadcasting channels in South Korean tvN and Mnet. Jennie's father also runs a hospital, showing the other side of her family's achievements.

6. GOT7's Mark

GOT7's Mark had a taste for the good and luxurious life even before becoming a star. His father had a successful business and they own many properties in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Mark even revealed in an interview that once he flew first class all by himself all the way from Thailand to Switzerland just for a snowboarding trip.

7. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung comes from a wealthy family. Her grandfather is the CEO of a South Korean architecture firm that helped build the famous Seoul Arts Centre.

Her father is the chairman of a production and construction company. Additionally, her family owns many luxurious villas in the affluent neighborhood of Cheongdam-dong in Seoul.

Despite her privileged background, Sooyoung is known for her talent and hard work in the entertainment industry, proving that dedication and skill are key to her success. Her story highlights the balance between family support and personal effort in achieving fame.

These seven K-pop idols, coming from affluent families, show that while wealth can offer many opportunities, true success in the industry requires talent and hard work.

Whether it's Siwon's philanthropy, Tzuyu's dedication, or Sooyoung's achievements, each idol has proven themselves beyond their privileged backgrounds.

Their success stories highlight how personal effort and passion are essential to making a mark in the competitive world of K-pop. Despite starting with advantages, these idols' commitment to their craft is what truly sets them apart and earns them respect and admiration from fans worldwide.