Top 7 moments from Idol Star Athletics Championships: BTS’ relay victory, Tzuyu’s hair flip during archery, and more

The Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC) is a beloved event that brings together K-pop idols for a day of fun, competition, and unforgettable moments. ISAC never fails to entertain fans, from jaw-dropping athletic feats to hilarious antics.

Today, we’ll take a trip down memory lane and revisit the top 10 moments that have made ISAC a must-watch event. Whether it’s Tzuyu’s iconic hair flip or BTS’s thrilling relay victory, these highlights showcase the charm and talent of our favorite idols. Get ready to relive the excitement and laughter of ISAC’s most memorable moments!

Here are the top 7 moments you can't miss

1. Tzuyu’s Hair Flip

At the 2016 Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC), TWICE’s Tzuyu made a big impression with her amazing archery skills. She was very accurate and focused, but what everyone loved the most was her cool hair flip after hitting the target.

This simple but stylish move quickly became a fan favorite, showing her confidence and charm. Tzuyu’s performance not only showed how good she was at sports but also added some elegance to the competition. This moment is still one of the most memorable in ISAC history, winning over fans and proving that Tzuyu is a standout idol.

2. SEVENTEEN’s Record Archery School

At the 2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC), SEVENTEEN made history with their fantastic archery performance. The group set a new record by scoring an impressive 95 points, showing great focus and precision.

This significant achievement not only showed their athletic skills but also their teamwork and determination. Fans and other idols celebrated the moment, making Seventeen known as a strong team in ISAC competitions. Their record-breaking score is still remembered as a special moment, showing their dedication and competitive spirit.

3. BTS’s Relay Victory

At the 2015 Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC), BTS delivered an unforgettable relay race performance, especially because of Jungkook's fantastic sprint. His incredible speed and determination in the final part of the race secured an exciting victory for the group.

This moment showed not only Jungkook’s athletic skill but also BTS’s teamwork and competitive spirit. The crowd went wild with cheers as BTS crossed the finish line, marking their best achievement in ISAC so far. Jungkook’s fantastic sprint is still celebrated by fans and remembered as proof of BTS’s dedication and talent.

4. B.I as Cupid

In the 2019 archery semi-final, B.I from iKON dressed up as Cupid, bringing a lot of laughs to the event. His playful costume and funny antics made the competition even more entertaining.

Fans loved seeing him in this cute and humorous role, which added a lighthearted touch to the intense atmosphere of the archery match. B.I.’s appearance as Cupid was a memorable moment that showed his fun personality and ability to make people smile. It was a delightful surprise that made the event even more enjoyable for everyone watching.

5. Irene’s Chicken Dinner

In 2018, Red Velvet’s Irene amazed everyone with her archery skills. She hit the target so perfectly that she shattered the camera lens! Her incredible shot won a chicken dinner for everyone, making the event even more exciting.

Fans were thrilled to see her impressive talent and the fun reward she earned for her team. Irene’s amazing performance and the unexpected prize added a lot of joy and excitement to the competition, making it a memorable moment for everyone watching.

6. The Boyz’s Eric vs Camera

At the 2019 ISAC, The Boyz’s Eric had a hilarious moment that quickly became a viral meme. During the event, something funny happened involving Eric and a camera, making everyone laugh. Fans loved this unexpected and amusing incident, and it spread rapidly online.

Eric’s funny moment added a lot of fun to the competition and showed his playful side. It became one of the event's highlights, bringing joy to everyone who saw it. This memorable moment is still talked about and shared by fans today.

7. BTOB’s Eunkwang’s Horse Costume

In the 2016 archery match, BTOB’s Eunkwang made everyone laugh with his funny horse costume. His playful outfit added a lot of humor to the event, making it more enjoyable for everyone watching.

Fans loved seeing Eunkwang in this silly costume, and it became a memorable moment. His hilarious appearance showed his fun personality and brought great joy to the competition. Eunkwang’s horse costume was a highlight of the event, creating a lighthearted and entertaining atmosphere that fans still remember fondly.

These memorable moments from the Idol Star Athletics Championship highlight K-pop idols' fun and playful side. From B.I’s Cupid costume to Irene’s impressive archery skills, Eric’s viral meme moment, and Eunkwang’s hilarious horse costume, each event brought joy and laughter to fans.

These lighthearted incidents not only showcased the idols’ talents but also their ability to entertain and connect with their audience. Such moments create lasting memories and strengthen the bond between idols and their fans, making the ISAC a beloved event in the K-pop community.