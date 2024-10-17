'Tried for murder': Former DAY6's Jae blasts funeral wreath protest against Seunghan's return to RIIZE

Former DAY6 member Jae, also renowned by his solo stage name eaJ, has recently spoken out against the controversial funeral wreath protest targeting RIIZE's Seunghan. Following backlash over Seunghan's recent exit from the group, Jae voiced his disapproval of the protest and its implications, calling the act potentially dangerous and expressing empathy for the young idol.

The controversy erupted after it was announced that Seunghan would be coming off hiatus and returning to his group RIIZE. However, just days later, SM Entertainment confirmed that Seunghan would permanently leave the group, a decision that shocked many fans. Following the initial announcement about Seunghan’s return, funeral wreaths were delivered to the company’s headquarters, demanding his removal. The use of funeral wreaths in this context is particularly symbolic in Korean culture, where they are associated with mourning and death, adding a disturbing extent to the protest.

Jae's response came on October 16, when he addressed the situation in a series of social media comments. He was replying to a fan who expressed support for him, acknowledging his past mistakes and sharing his thoughts on whether people choose to stand by him. Another netizen added to the conversation, stating that Jae did not deserve punishment for his past actions, which the fan believed was also the reason behind the protests against Seunghan's dismissal from RIIZE.

In his reply, Jae did not hold back. He described the funeral wreath protest as “disgusting,” pointing out the potential tragedies that could stem from such actions. Reflecting on his own experiences, he revealed that he had been on the receiving end of similar targeted criticism, and the impact on his mental health had brought him dangerously close to breaking down. “God forbid tragedy occurs, but I’ve been on that side before, and it was close,” he wrote, empathizing with Seunghan's situation.

Take a look at Jae’s comment here.

Jae went on to suggest that those responsible for sending the wreaths should face legal consequences. "Anyone involved in the flowers should be tried for attempted murder because that is what that was," he stated, emphasizing the severity of the potential harm caused by the protest.

