tripleS members get hit in the face and shoulder as fan throws object at them during Girls Never Stop concert

tripleS is currently in the middle of their fan concert called Girls Never Stop. However, things took an unprecedented turn for the bad when the tripleS members were shocked to get hit by an object thrown by a fan on stage.

tripleS members suddenly get hit by an object thrown by a fan at them during the Girls Never Stop concert

On July 7, 2024, tripleS held their fan concert Girls Never Stop in Seoul at Ewha Womans University Samsung Hall. During the concert, one dangerous thing happened which left fans enraged.

tripleS members were hit in the face and shoulder with an object thrown by a fan at them during the concert. It happened when the members were interacting with fans and exchanging thoughts when suddenly a large hand fan hit two members on the stage.

The hand fan hit two tripleS members with unexpected force striking them at the same time.

Watch tripleS members suddenly being shocked by the unexpected object thrown at them:

The force was enough to make the member suddenly move back, fans are speculating that the members that were hit were Xinyu and Lynn, but nothing has been confirmed.

The fan who had thrown the abject at the members of tripleS later apologized on X (previously Twitter). The fan said that since they saw others throwing slogans at the stage they did the same in a fit of moment. The fan later deleted his account and those apologizing posts.

See the translation of the apology posted by the fan who threw the object here:

Nevertheless, fans are enraged at such disrespectful and careless behavior by fans during concerts.

Know more about tripleS

tripleS is a South Korean girl group formed by MODHAUS and has 24 members who belong to different nationalities. tripleS is the first decentralized group ever formed where the members will rotate between sub-units, solo activities whatever is chosen by fans.

Fans choose the group’s upcoming activities by participating and interacting with tripleS through photo cards called Objekts.

tripleS recently marked their official debut as a full 24-member group with the release of their first studio album ASSEMBLE24 on May 8, 2024.

