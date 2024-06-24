7 TV Shows with Kang Mi Na to add to your watchlist: Hotel del Luna, Moonshine, Welcome to Samdalri and more

Kang Mi Na, also commonly known as Mi Na, is a versatile South Korean actress, singer, and rapper. She gained prominence by finishing ninth in Produce 101. Mi Na was subsequently a member of the popular girl groups I.O.I and Gugudan. Alongside her successful singing career, she has ventured into acting, taking on multiple projects across various genres. Let’s take a look at some top TV shows starring Kang Mi Na.

7 TV shows with Kang Mi Na you should definitely watch

1. Hotel del Luna

Cast: IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, Kang Mi Na, P.O

Director: Oh Chung Hwan

Genre: Mystery, Horror, Rom-Com

Release Date: July 13, 2019

Hotel del Luna, featuring IU and Yeo Jin Goo, was a much-awaited K-drama due to its lead cast. Penned by the renowned Hong sisters, known for their successful K-dramas, it promised an intriguing storyline. IU portrays Jang Man Wol, the hotel's CEO, hosting guests on their journey to the afterlife, while Yeo Jin Goo plays Goo Chan Sung, the assistant manager whose fate intertwines with the hotel due to his father's promise to Man Wol.

This series has its spooky moments, but it's the intertwining romantic plotline that draws viewers in. With IU and Yeo Jin Goo delivering adorable chemistry on screen, it's no wonder the series became such a hit. In the series with a dual role, Kang Mi Na embodies both the spirit of Jung Soo Jung and Kim Yoo Na. Yoo Na, a wealthy and arrogant student, finds herself inhabited by Soo Jung's spirit after inadvertently causing her death. As Yoo Na's spirit fades away, Soo Jung opts to stay within Yoo Na's body, taking on her identity.

2. Moonshine

Cast: Hyeri, Yoo Seung Ho, Byeon Woo Seok and Kang Mi Na

Director: Hwang In Hyuk

Genre: Mystery, Period, Rom-Com

Release Date: December 20, 2021

Moonshine unfolds in the Joseon era amidst strong prohibition laws. Yoo Seung Ho leads as Nam Young, the era's renowned inspector. Hyeri from Girl's Day plays Kang Ro Seo, a noblewoman turned illicit alcohol producer to sustain her family. Byeon Woo Seok portrays Lee Pyo, a crown prince battling alcoholism, while Kang Mi Na embodies Han Ae Jin, the cherished daughter of a prestigious noble family.

Han Ae Jin is the spirited and headstrong only daughter of a noble family. She is straightforward about her dislikes and insists on following her own desires. She also becomes the romantic interest of Lee Pyo. Kang Mi Na and Byeon Woo Seok previously collaborated in a short-form drama special titled History of Walking Upright for tvN Drama Stage in 2017.

3. Welcome to Samdalri

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun, Kang Mi Na, and more

Director: Cha Young Hoon

Genre: Healing Romance Drama

Release Date: December 2, 2023

In Welcome to Samdalri, Cho Sam Dal (played by Shin Hye Sun) is a successful fashion photographer in Seoul who never wanted to settle for being a big fish in a small pond, namely her hometown of Samdalri. However, her Seoul career takes a drastic turn when she is falsely accused of mistreating her assistant.

Abandoned by her former supporters, she loses everything she worked hard to achieve. With her pride shattered, she reluctantly returns to Samdalri after eight years, a place she avoided to escape facing her best friend and unrequited love, Cho Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook). Yong Pil's unwavering patience and understanding become a comforting shore and anchor in Sam Dal's messy life.

Kang Mi Na portrays Jo Hae Dal, Jo Sam Dal's younger sister, who moved to Seoul at age 20 and married after falling in love early on. Tragically, her husband passed away in a car accident before their daughter was born, leaving her to raise the child alone. Despite being the youngest of three sisters, Jo Hae Dal exhibits maturity and responsibility, dedicating her entire twenties to single-handedly raising her daughter.

4. Café Minamdang

Cast: Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Si Yang, Kang Mi Na and more

Director: Go Jae Hyun

Genre: Mystery, Rom-Com

Release Date: June 27, 2022

Adapted from the beloved web novel, Café Minamdang is a comedy-mystery series featuring Seo In Guk as Nam Han Joon, a former profiler turned fraudulent male shaman. Oh Yeon Seo takes on the role of Han Jae Hee, a dedicated detective in the violent crimes unit driven by a strong sense of justice. Kwak Si Yang plays Gong Soo Chul, the barista at Café Minamdang.

Kang Mi Na portrays Nam Hye Joon, the younger sister of Nam Han Joon. Hye Joon is vibrant and spirited, with a hidden intellect. She was once a brilliant hacker at the NIS, but her spontaneous and daring nature led her to abruptly resign and pursue a career as a professional gamer.

5. Tale of Fairy

Cast: Moon Chae Won, Yoon Hyun Min, Seo Ji Hoon, Kang Mi Na and more

Director: Kim Yun Cheol

Genre: Fantasy, Rom-Com

Release Date: November 5, 2018

Tale of Fairy is adapted from the popular webtoon by Dol Bae, sharing the tale of Sun Ok Nam, a 699-year-old fairy who serves as a barista at Gyeryong Mountain. She patiently awaits her deceased husband's reincarnation, relying on her magical attire to return to heaven. In this series, Kang Mi Na portrays Jeom Soon Yi, Sun Ok Nam's daughter, who has the ability to transform into a cat or tiger under specific conditions. Additionally, she works as a ghostwriter for erotic literature.

6. Dokgo Rewind

Cast: EXO’s Sehun, Ahn Bo Hyun,Kang Mi Na, Jo Byeong Kyu and more

Director: Choi Eun Jong

Genre: Action, Crime Fiction, Thriller

Release Date: September 7, 2018

Dokgo Rewind is a 2018 South Korean action web series based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Meen and Baek Seung Hoon. Serving as a prequel to the webtoon, the series follows Kang Hyuk, a middle-school student who gains the moniker Dokgo after single-handedly defeating 30 high-school students. Two years later, he dropped out of school and spends time with his friends, Choi Jae Wook (Shin Won Ho) and Goo Bon Hwan (Lee Bum Kyu), also dropouts.

In the series, EXO’s Sehun portrays Kang Hyuk, a renowned fighter in the area who seeks revenge on a school gang responsible for his older brother's death due to violence. Kang Hyuk is characterized by his intolerance for bullying, strong sense of justice, loyalty, and charismatic charm.

Kang Mi Na takes on the role of Kim Hyun Sun, the sister of Kim Kyu Soon. Hyun Sun is known for her kindness but often endures bullying in silence. She finds solace in the presence of Kang Hyuk. Following Kyu Soon's death, she relocates to the United States.

7. My Roommate is a Gumiho

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Hyeri, Kang Mi Na and more

Director: Nam Sung Woo, Park Joon Hwa

Genre: Fantasy, Rom-com

Release Date: May 26, 2021

The 999-year-old male gumiho, Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong), is on the verge of finally becoming human after collecting human energy in his fox bead for nearly a millennium. However, his plans are disrupted when 22-year-old college student Lee Dam (Girl's Day's Hyeri) accidentally swallows the bead.

Aware that ingesting a fox bead can be fatal to a human, Shin Woo Yeo reveals his true identity to Lee Dam and seeks a solution to safely retrieve the bead. With no better alternative, Lee Dam ends up living under the same roof as the gumiho as they navigate their unexpected situation together.

In the drama, Kang Mi Na portrays Jin Ah, the ex-girlfriend of Do Jae Jin (played by Kim Do Wan). Jin Ah is characterized by her cute and lovely appearance coupled with a haughty and bold personality. Her return into Do Jae Jin's life promises to stir up emotions and challenges, shaking his heart once again.

