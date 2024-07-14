TWICE's Sana gets disrespected by YSL social media account; Luxury beauty brand apologizes for error

TWICE’s Sana who is known for her gorgeous visuals, vocals, and fashionista presence was recently met with disrespect at the hands of the luxury beauty brand YSL Beauty’s social media account.

A malicious comment targeting TWICE’s Sana was posted on YSL Beauty’s Instagram to which the luxury brand had replied. YSL Beauty has now apologized saying it was a mistake.

YSL Beauty apologizes for replying to a hate comment about TWICE’s Sana on their official Instagram account

TWICE’s Sana recently attended a YSL Beauty event in Japan, after which gorgeous photos featuring the singer were posted by the luxury beauty brand’s official Instagram account. She is the brand ambassador of YSL Beauty.

However, Sana was disrespected by the YSL Beauty Instagram account when they replied to a hate comment aimed at the TWICE member.

There was a hate comment on the same post by a netizen to which YSL Beauty had replied angering Sana’s fans worldwide.

See the malicious comment about TWICE’s Sana to which YSL Beauty replied here:

Fans were shocked to see such a disrespectful act at the hands of such a prestigious luxury beauty brand and filled their Instagram asking the brand to apologize to Sana.

The luxury brand YSL Beauty was swift in acting and issued an apology on the same post saying it was one of their community manager who had mistakenly replied to the hate comment aimed at their brand ambassador Sana. They added that the same does not reflect their brand values.

Advertisement

YSL Beauty apologized to Sana and her fans who were hurt by their error.

See YSL’s Beauty’s apology for replying to a malicious comment about TWICE’s Sana here:

Know more about TWICE’s Sana

Sana is a Japanese singer who is a member of the worldwide popular K-pop girl group TWICE. Sana debuted as a member of TWICE on October 20, 2015, with the EP The Story Begins.

Sana released a cover of the track Sotsugyou which is a 2020 single by Japanese band Kobukuro on February 24, 2021. Later she collaborated with the band and released a new version of the song in March 2021.

She also joined hands with TWICE members Momo and Mina, to create the sub-unit MiSaMo and they debuted with EP Masterpiece on July 26, 2023.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok, TWICE’s Sana and NCT’s Jaehyun draw massive crowd with striking looks at Prada fashion show in Milan; See PICS