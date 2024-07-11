TWICE's Like OOH AHH surpasses 500 million views becoming girl group's 8th music video to do so

TWICE's Like OOH AHH music video surpassed 500 million views setting a new record for the girl group. The track was released in 2015 and was a part of their debut extended play The Story Begins. TWICE was formed through the survival reality show Sixteen which confirmed the official lineup in July 2015 and three months later, the group made their debut with Like OOH AHH.

TWICE's debut music video Like OOH AHH surpasses 500 million views

On July 11, TWICE's Like OOH AHH hit 500 million views on YouTube making it their 8th music video to do so. Like OOH AHH was released on October 20, 2015 and was a part of their debut album. TT, LIKEY, What is Love?, FANCY, CHEER UP, I CAN’T STOP ME and Feel Special have also previously successfully surpassed the 500 million mark. It took Like OOH AHH music video just a little more than 8 years and 8 months to reach this milestone.

More about TWICE

TWICE debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track CHEER UP which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy and more.

The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. TWICE released their 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23, 2024, along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This marked their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free.

Advertisement

The idols finished their world tour Ready To Be this December in Fukuoka. The tour kicked off on April 25 2023. It started from Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea.

ALSO READ: Is Seunghan returning to RIIZE soon? Fans get excited after group’s mysterious schedule departure