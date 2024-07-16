TWICE to take centre stage at K League versus Tottenham Hotspur match halftime show; Know details

TWICE will take center stage at the halftime show of the 2024 Coupang Play Series, performing on July 31 during the Team K League vs. Tottenham Hotspur match. Known for their global hits and record-breaking music videos, TWICE's performance at the Seoul World Cup Stadium promises to be a highlight, celebrating both K-pop and international soccer.

TWICE to perform at K League Vs. Tottenham Hotspur match halftime show

On July 16, Coupang Play announced that TWICE will perform at the halftime show of the 2024 Coupang Play Series. The eagerly anticipated event features a match between Team K League and Tottenham Hotspur, set to take place on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Expressing their excitement, TWICE shared, “We are happy to perform at the halftime show of the 2024 Coupang Play Series. We will do our best to present an amazing show for the fans who have been waiting for this event.”

Tottenham Hotspur, who last visited Korea for the series two years ago, will return with their captain Son Heung Min leading the team. The match promises to be a thrilling spectacle, combining top-tier football with a dazzling K-pop performance.

The 2024 Coupang Play Series is set to be an unforgettable fusion of sports and entertainment, highlighting TWICE’s dynamic presence on the global stage.

More details about TWICE’s latest activities

TWICE, a nine-member K-pop girl group formed through the television program Sixteen in 2015, has firmly established themselves as The Nation's Girl Group in South Korea. The members; Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, rose to fame with their 2016 hit Cheer Up, and have continued to dominate charts with songs like TT, Likey, and Feel Special. They have achieved numerous milestones, including topping the Billboard 200 and having the most music videos with over 100 million views among girl groups.

In 2024, TWICE continues to enthrall fans globally. They released their single I Got You on February 2 as a prelude to their thirteenth EP, With You-th, which was released on February 23 with the lead single One Spark. Their influence further extends to Japan, where they are set to release their fifth studio album, Dive, on July 17. TWICE will also conclude their Ready to Be World Tour with historic concerts in Japan, becoming the first foreign female artist to headline at Nissan Stadium.

