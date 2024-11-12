TXT’s The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY success; Quintet sells 1.5 million units of new record, tops Oricon’s Weekly Album chart for 11th time

On November 4, TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their highly anticipated comeback with their 7th mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. The EP has topped this week’s Oricon’s Weekly Albums chart, becoming the group’s 11th consecutive album to do so. At the same time, it also managed to earn a whopping 1.5 million first-week sales.

According to Hanteo, TXT’s The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY has sold over 1,549,322 in its first week, surpassing minisode 3: TOMORROW. It is now the third best-selling album of the group following The Name Chapter: FREEFALL and The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, both of which earned over 2 million first-week sales.

On the other hand, the album also reached No. 1 on this week's Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking. This marks TXT’s 11th consecutive album to top the esteemed music chart. The achievements don’t really stop here, as according to Oricon, TXT has managed to sell over 293K units for The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY.

With this, they have set a new record for the highest first-week sales for Korean albums by a 4th generation group, even overtaking ENHYPEN’s Romance: UNTOLD, which earned 289K sales.

Congratulations TXT!

On November 4, TXT made their comeback with their 7th mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. It consists of a total of six songs, including the title track Over The Moon, Danger, Heaven, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven.

The album is receiving a lot of love from the fans who were eagerly waiting for the release. Through The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, the group once again showed their unique concept that set them apart from their contemporaries.

Watch the music video for the title track, Over The Moon, here:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (known as TXT) is a popular boy band launched by BIGHIT MUSIC, who also formed BTS. The group consists of a total of five members including leader Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai.

In March 2019, they made their official debut with their first mini-album The Dream Chapter: STAR. It didn’t take long for them to rank high on music charts, setting a strong foothold as a leading K-pop group.

