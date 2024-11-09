TXT mesmerizes fans with Taylor Swift’s Love Story cover on Lee Young Ji’s The Seasons 6; watch

TXT made their comeback with their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, on November 4, 2024. As part of their promotional activities, the group appeared on The Seasons season 6: Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow and had fun conversations. Moreover, the group also covered the song Love Story by Taylor Swift.

On November 8, 2024, TXT appeared as a guest on the late-night South Korean show, The Seasons season 6, hosted by Lee Young Ji. Previously, the former season of the show was hosted by BLOCK B’s Zico. The K-pop group appeared on the show to promote their new album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. Apart from talking about various things, the group also performed a song that touched the fans' hearts. They sang Taylor Swift’s most popular song, Love Story, on the stage and received immense compliments from the audience.

The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY is TXT’s seventh mini-album and includes a total of six songs, including the lead single Over the Moon, as well as Heaven, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven. With a total of 1,217,880 copies sold, the album became the group’s fourth consecutive release to sell more than 1 million copies on its release day.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER formed by BIGHIT Music, consists of five members, which include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. On March 4, 2019, they officially made their debut with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star.

They received commercial success with the album and became one of the emerging artists in K-pop. Moreover, they are also the first Korean boy band invited to headline and perform at one of the biggest and most happening music festivals, Lollapalooza.

The group has recently made their comeback with the album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. Additionally, they held their third world tour, ACT: PROMISE, kicking off the first show at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024.

