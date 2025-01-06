'Unpleasant to see...': Squid Game 2 director Hwang Dong Hyuk comments on Park Sung Hoon's AV parody controversy

Park Sung Hoon has been recently under scrutiny for sharing an AV parody cover of Squid Game. Although he quickly deleted the story from his Instagram, the screenshots were already saved and circulated. His agency escalated the matter further with their false clarification at first.

And now, Hwang Dong Hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, has addressed the controversy. When asked about the same, he was unable to hide his shock. He revealed his frustration over his work being consumed and distributed as a Japanese AV parody.

"It was so unpleasant to see. I was aware that even during season 1, such AV parodies were being circulated overseas. Since it's not domestic, we unfortunately can't stop it. It's frustrating. It completely distorts the meaning of the original work," the director commented.

He was then asked about his reaction towards Park Sung Hoon, whom he closely worked with in season 2 and shared it on his social media account. Hwang Dong Hyuk responded by saying, "I haven't personally talked to him about this. It seems like someone sent it to him. But I haven't heard how he ended up posting it on Instagram. I too, am curious to know how he accidentally shared it."

For the unversed, on December 30, Park Sung Hoon shocked everyone with his Instagram story. He posted an explicit cover of a Japanese parody featuring AV actresses in an inappropriate ambiance. Although he immediately deleted it, screenshots were already saved on many phones. It took less than an hour for his Instagram story to go viral online.

The actor faced massive outrage from netizens. In particular, many criticized him because he is playing a transwoman's character in Squid Game 2, but he shared such a 'misogynist' content. However, his agency soon came to his rescue, explaining that he received an overwhelming amount of messages and somebody sent him through DM. While checking his inbox, he accidentally posted it on his story.

However, the situation escalated further as many pointed out that it is not possible to directly share photos from DM without saving them first. Following the backlash, his agency once again clarified that he indeed saved it in his gallery and was forwarding it to his manager to report it, admitting that their initial explanation was a lie.

