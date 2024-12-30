Park Sung Hoon under fire for sharing NSFW content and immediately deleting it; agency reacts

Park Sung Hoon, the famed South Korean actor, is under hot waters after sharing sexually explicit content on his personal social media account. The actor deleted it instantly, drawing much criticism from netizens. His agency has released an official statement addressing the situation and revealing that the actor uploaded it by mistake.

On December 30, 2024, Park Sung Hoon uploaded NSFW content with the Squid Game concept featuring that caused a stir online. It quickly led to a heated discussion among netizens and asked for an explanation. The actor’s agency, BH Entertainment, gave an official statement to the South Korean news outlet Newsen that Park Sung Hoon received an overwhelming number of direct messages on his social media, and while checking them, he accidentally uploaded the image.

The agency representative added that the actor was deeply shocked and apologetic for making such a mistake, especially given the current circumstances. The representative further assured that the actor would be more careful to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Earlier today, a screenshot of Park Seong Hoon's social media post was shared on an online community, sparking controversy. The posted screenshot revealed that the actor had uploaded an AV cover parodying Squid Game, which he quickly deleted. The image contained explicit nudity of several women.

Park Sung Hoon recently starred in the much-anticipated second season of Squid Game, released on December 26, 2024. He took up the role of Hyun Joo, an ex-special forces soldier and male-to-female (MTF) transgender woman, in the show. The character is depicted as someone who dreams of undergoing gender-affirming surgery but is compelled to join the game due to financial constraints.

The artist has appeared in several K-dramas, such as The Glory, for which he gained immense critical acclaim for his portrayal of a negative character. Moreover, he also starred in Queen of Tears alongside Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, which became one of the most-watched series of 2024. He also appeared in Three Days, Six Flying Dragons, and Don't Dare to Dream, among others.

