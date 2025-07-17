Kang Ha Neul's Wall to Wall: Know release date, where to watch, cast, plot and more about mystery thriller

Wall to Wall is a South Korean thriller movie, featuring Kang Ha Neul in the lead role. The story explores themes of financial struggle, isolation and the dark side of seemingly ordinary life. The plot revolves around a man who finally buys his dream apartment but finds it transformed into a nightmare due to unforeseen circumstances.

Here are the latest updates on the release date, plot, character details, and streaming information of the film.

Wall to Wall: Plot and Character Details

The upcoming movie Wall to Wall follows the story of No Woo Sung (played by Kang Ha Neul), a 30-something office worker. He invests all his savings, loans and even money acquired from his mother's farm to purchase a 84-square-meter Korean apartment. Receiving the ownership of his own place felt like a dream come true to him, and he hopes for a happy life there. However, soon, the peace of his life gets snatched away by unexplainable happenings.

The apartment was plagued by unsettling noises coming from within its walls, creating a sense of unease and resulting in insomnia for him. No Woo Sung's neighbors accused him of being the source of the noise, creating tension between them and forcing him to investigate the mystery himself. To know if he is able to uncover the truth behind the matter, you'll have to watch the movie yourself.

Wall to Wall: Release date

The psychological thriller movie is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 18, 2025. This 1 hour and 58 minute-long film is directed by Kim Tae Joon, who previously made his mark on the OTT platform with the 2023 crime thriller film Unlocked.

Wall to Wall: Supporting cast

Seo Hyeon Woo plays the role of Yeong Jin Ho, a neighbor of No Woo Sung. As the suspicious noise begins to haunt the apartment, the two of them team up to solve the mystery behind it.

Yeom Hye Ran stars as Jeon Eun Hwa, a resident representative of the apartment complex, who works towards maintaining harmony among the residents, for a peaceful living environment.

Jeon Jin Oh plays the role of Jeon Gwang Cheol, a resident of Apartment 1301, who helps drive the plot forward.

