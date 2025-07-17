Denise Richards Accuses Estranged Husband Aaron Phyphers of Domestic Violence, Requests for Restraining Order

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to domestic violence and assault.

Denise Richards has requested the court for a restraining order from her ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, accusing him of assault and domestic violence. According to US Weekly, the actress claimed to have been physically abused at the hands of the reality TV star.

In the court, Richards mentioned that Phypers would often choke her and even threatened to kill her while they were still married. The former partners tied the knot in 2018 and called it quits 6 years later.

Denise Richards’ strong allegations against estranged husband Aaron Phypers

According to the court documents obtained by US Weekly, the Wild Things actress revealed, “Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, and aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack.”

She further stated that Phypers “threatened to kill me and held me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”

The movie star also went on to mention that her former partner threatened to break her jaw. He would still cry and beg for her to not leave him and promised to get help. However, “none of which ever happened.”

Further, in the accusations against Phypers, the actress claimed that he continuously grabbed her left hand tightly. “Later that day, Aaron chased me and grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground,” revealed Richards.

She continued to add, “I landed on the stairs, causing immense pain. Aaron stole my laptop and sent private messages he had stolen from my laptop without my permission.”

Denise Richards requested that Aaron Phypers stay 100 yards away from her and return her laptops and all the data downloaded from her devices.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

