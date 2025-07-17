Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong’s Low Life Ep 4-5 OTT Release: Date, where to watch, what to expect and more

Korean drama Low Life made a bold entrance on July 16, 2025. The show delivers a gritty, noir-style story filled with corruption, ambition, and betrayal. With three episodes already out, viewers are praising its intense pacing, layered characters, and darkly cinematic tone.

Low Life is directed by The Outlaws director Kang Yoon Sung. The drama brings black comedy with social commentary, all wrapped in a suspenseful treasure-hunting plot.

When will Episodes 4 and 5 of Low Life drop?

Following its debut with three back-to-back episodes, the series is now releasing episodes weekly. Fans eager for more won’t have to wait too long. Both Episode 4 and Episode 5 will premiere on July 23, 2025, at 4:00 PM KST on Disney+.

For viewers in India, the show is expected to be available via Jio Hotstar around 12:30 PM IST. The 11-episode series will stick to its two-episode weekly release format, wrapping up its run by August 13.

About Low Life

Set in the politically tense 1970s, Low Life follows Oh Gwan Seok and his nephew Oh Hee Dong. They are two small-time crooks trying to escape poverty. They learn of buried Chinese ceramics from the 14th century near Sinan's coast and set out to retrieve them. Both are backed by the shady Chairman Chun.

But as the news spreads, rival treasure hunters, shifting alliances, and deadly betrayals complicate their journey. The series is adapted from the hit webtoon The Hooligans by Yoon Tae Ho. The storyline draws inspiration from the real 1975 discovery of a centuries-old shipwreck near Sinan.

Meet Low Life cast

The drama boasts a stellar lineup of veteran actors and rising stars:

Ryu Seung Ryong as Oh Gwan Seok

Yang Se Jong as Oh Hee Dong

Im Soo Jung as Yang Jung Sook

Lee Dong Hwi as Sim Hong Gi

Kim Eui Sung as Professor Kim

Jang Gwang as Chairman Chun

Kim Sung Oh as Im Jeon Chul

Kim Jong Soo as Song Gi Taek

Jung Yun Ho as Jang Beol Gu

Hong Ki Joon as Captain Hwang

Woo Hyun as Mr. Ha Yeong Su

Lim Hyung Jun as Go Seok Bae

Lee Sang Jin as Na Dae Sik

Stay tuned to see who makes it out alive and who gets buried along with the treasure.

