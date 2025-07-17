Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong’s Low Life Ep 4-5 OTT Release: Date, where to watch, what to expect and more
After a strong premiere with three episodes, fans are hooked on Low Life. Read on for the next release dates, plot details, and full cast lineup.
Korean drama Low Life made a bold entrance on July 16, 2025. The show delivers a gritty, noir-style story filled with corruption, ambition, and betrayal. With three episodes already out, viewers are praising its intense pacing, layered characters, and darkly cinematic tone.
Low Life is directed by The Outlaws director Kang Yoon Sung. The drama brings black comedy with social commentary, all wrapped in a suspenseful treasure-hunting plot.
When will Episodes 4 and 5 of Low Life drop?
Following its debut with three back-to-back episodes, the series is now releasing episodes weekly. Fans eager for more won’t have to wait too long. Both Episode 4 and Episode 5 will premiere on July 23, 2025, at 4:00 PM KST on Disney+.
For viewers in India, the show is expected to be available via Jio Hotstar around 12:30 PM IST. The 11-episode series will stick to its two-episode weekly release format, wrapping up its run by August 13.
About Low Life
Set in the politically tense 1970s, Low Life follows Oh Gwan Seok and his nephew Oh Hee Dong. They are two small-time crooks trying to escape poverty. They learn of buried Chinese ceramics from the 14th century near Sinan's coast and set out to retrieve them. Both are backed by the shady Chairman Chun.
But as the news spreads, rival treasure hunters, shifting alliances, and deadly betrayals complicate their journey. The series is adapted from the hit webtoon The Hooligans by Yoon Tae Ho. The storyline draws inspiration from the real 1975 discovery of a centuries-old shipwreck near Sinan.
Meet Low Life cast
The drama boasts a stellar lineup of veteran actors and rising stars:
- Ryu Seung Ryong as Oh Gwan Seok
- Yang Se Jong as Oh Hee Dong
- Im Soo Jung as Yang Jung Sook
- Lee Dong Hwi as Sim Hong Gi
- Kim Eui Sung as Professor Kim
- Jang Gwang as Chairman Chun
- Kim Sung Oh as Im Jeon Chul
- Kim Jong Soo as Song Gi Taek
- Jung Yun Ho as Jang Beol Gu
- Hong Ki Joon as Captain Hwang
- Woo Hyun as Mr. Ha Yeong Su
- Lim Hyung Jun as Go Seok Bae
- Lee Sang Jin as Na Dae Sik
Stay tuned to see who makes it out alive and who gets buried along with the treasure.
