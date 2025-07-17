Saiyaara Final Advance Booking: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer sells 1.90 lakh tickets in top national chains, set for BLOCKBUSTER opening

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has turned out to be a hurricane at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, the young musical romantic drama has sold tickets like hotcakes and recorded massive pre-sales for debutants.

Saiyaara sells 1.90 lakh tickets in top national chains for Day 1

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is leaving no stone unturned to become a box office colossal this year. The movie has sold around 1.90 lakh tickets in the top three national chains— PVR Inox, and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. It is expected to touch 2 lakh tickets before the first show begins in the morning.

Interestingly, it has surpassed the opening day PIC pre-sales of several star vehicles- Salman Khan's Sikandar (1,43,000 tickets), Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 (94,750 tickets), Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (93,000 tickets), and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (49,750 tickets). The movie recorded the second-best pre-bookings in the top three national chains and remained only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

For the record, Chhaava had sold 2,23,000 tickets for the opening day, and debuted with a massive opening of Rs 29.50 crore.

Saiyaara targets a massive opening of Rs 20 crore; biggest debut in last 25 years

Based on the outstanding advance bookings, on-ground hype, and buzz on social media, Saiyaara is targeting a massive opening of Rs 20 crore. However, a lot will depend on the spot bookings and walk-in audience.

It will be the biggest debut in the last 25 years at the Indian box office. If we consider the real value, such mayhem was last seen in 2000, during the release of Hrithik Roshan’s debut film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, and Abhishek Bachchan’s Refugee. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set for a massive blockbuster at the box office. All eyes are now on its word-of-mouth and audience reception.

Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara is releasing in cinemas tomorrow, July 18. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

