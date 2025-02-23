'See you in warm spring': BTS' V confirms promotion to Sergeant, shares bulked up military PHOTOS counting down D-107

BTS’ V recently delighted fans with a rare interaction on Weverse, making his presence known in the most endearing way. Since enlisting in the military in December 2023, his social media activity has been sparse, making each appearance all the more special. This time, however, he not only engaged in playful banter with fans but also dropped some exciting news: he has been officially promoted to Sergeant Kim.

V kicked off his Weverse visit with a greeting that sent ARMY into a frenzy. With his usual charm, he wrote, “It’s Sergeant Kim! Are you guys doing well?” The casual yet exciting announcement confirmed his well-deserved promotion, leaving fans overjoyed. Naturally, they couldn’t hold back their curiosity and bombarded him with questions, eager to know how he had been spending his time in the military.

One fan quickly asked, “Sergeant Kim, what do you do today?” to which V responded, “Since it’s the weekend today, nothing much! I was napping, then I’ll go work out later!” As soon as fans realized V was actively responding, the comment section flooded with messages of love and concern. One ARMY wrote with affectionate sincerity, “Sergeant Kim, I miss you… Don’t get hurt or sick! This is a command!” V, amused by the commanding tone, playfully reassured them by replying, “Since it’s such sincerity (in your command)... I’m a little sick, but it’s youth, in a way..!”

Fans then began making requests, hoping to get a glimpse of their beloved idol. One excitedly commented, “Sergeant Kim, please upload a handsome photo of your face! We miss seeing you!” Instead of immediately granting their wish, V teasingly questioned, “Um… are you okay with an older photo?”

Another fan, eager to show off his muscles, shared a picture of his biceps with the caption, “My muscles hehe.” V’s response was nothing short of playful as he curiously remarked, “Um… how long ago is this? Your phone seems a little vintage!” The excitement continued when one fan enthusiastically wrote, “Sergeant Kim!! The day we get to see each other is getting closer!! I miss you!!!” V’s response was short but meaningful as he simply replied, “Whew… quickly..!”

But V wasn't done spoiling ARMY just yet. Later, he took to Instagram to share a collection of photos, offering a glimpse into his life in the military. The pictures included him holding a bouquet in uniform, posing in a photo booth with a friend, flaunting his ripped muscles post-workout, standing next to a snowman in a beautiful winter setting, and some mirror selfies. His caption read, "Sergeant Kim is here to report that he's alive! It's D-107. I'll see you healthily and while taking care of myself after preparing once the fearsome winter passes by in the warm spring!"

Meanwhile, V enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023, with his expected discharge date set for June 10, 2025. Although his social media interactions are rare, this surprise Weverse session and Instagram update reminded fans that he is still thinking of them. Now, with only a few months left before he completes his duty, ARMY is eagerly waiting for the day Sergeant Kim will finally return as Artist Kim Taehyung, ready to take the stage once again.