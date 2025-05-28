Ex-BIGBANG’s T.O.P’s alleged ex-girlfriend claims IU charges USD 500K to spend time with people; fans urge singer to sue

Beloved singer-songwriter and actress IU has been unwillingly swept into a disturbing controversy. Recently, sensational and unverified claims were made about her during an episode of a podcast. The episode in question, released by Above The Influence, featured a guest who made bold accusations about the alleged presence of escort-like arrangements within the K-pop industry. Shockingly, she used IU as an example in one of her claims.

The guest was an influencer who introduced herself as Kira. She alleged that she was once in a relationship with T.O.P, a former member of BIGBANG. She further claimed during her appearance that some top-tier female celebrities in South Korea were involved in secretive, transactional relationships with powerful and wealthy men.

Watch the podcast clip mentioning IU here:

Without presenting any evidence or verifiable details, Kira went on to allege that entertainment companies facilitated such arrangements. She suggested that if someone was rich enough “like a Chinese businessman,” they could “go to these entertainment companies and request spending a night, even with top K-Pop stars.”

Though Kira did not accuse IU of any direct involvement, she used the singer’s name while providing an alleged “example” of pricing. She claims that spending a night with IU could cost up to 500,000 USD. The casual and speculative manner in which she brought up IU’s name immediately triggered backlash. Fans and netizens criticize the podcast for platforming such statements without scrutiny or responsibility.

Fans erupt in fury over defamatory claims

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji Eun, has long been recognized for her impeccable reputation, philanthropic efforts, and clean public image throughout her career. She has remained one of South Korea’s most respected and admired figures in entertainment. For such a name to be inserted into an unfounded and sensationalized conversation shocked many and sparked immediate uproar online.

Social media platforms were quickly flooded with messages from IU’s fans, known as Uaenas. They are demanding that legal action be taken. Many pointed out that even speculative comments, when tied to a public figure, can have serious consequences. Fans called for EDAM Entertainment, IU’s agency, to step in with a strong legal response. They want not only to defend IU’s image but to send a message about the consequences of spreading unsubstantiated rumors.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the concept of ‘sponsorships’ has been discussed in K-pop circles. It is a euphemism used to describe alleged transactional relationships between celebrities and wealthy individuals. While some past cases have involved criminal investigations and legal proceedings, the reckless revival of such narratives without evidence or context poses a real threat to artists’ reputations.

Citing IU, one of the industry’s most respected and scandal-free figures, as an alleged example, has crossed a line for many viewers. As of now, EDAM Entertainment has not released an official statement regarding the incident. However, given the magnitude of public reaction and the seriousness of the claims, many believe a response may soon follow.

