WATCH: BTS’ Jin, Red Velvet’s Wendy sing Hearts on the Window live at Happy special stage; share sweet senior-junior moment

BTS’ Jin made his comeback with a brand new solo album titled Happy on November 15, 2024. The record consisted of a B-side track called Hearts on the Window in collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy. Both artists took to the stage to perform the song on a special stage for fans.

On November 17, 2024, BTS’ Jin and Red Velvet’s Wendy came together to sing their latest track, Hearts on the Window, on the special stage for the former's debut solo album Happy. The two won hearts with their fabulous performance and raw vocals. Furthermore, the two shared a special interaction as senior and junior, bowing each other out of respect at the song’s end. Jin is in the 12th year of his career in the industry and Wendy is in her 11th year, making the collab stage nostalgic for many.

The record consists of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Moreover, BTS’ Jin also showcased a glimpse of his creative side by designing the album cover himself for Happy. He also announced a fan meeting which will be held on November 24, 2024, at Lotte World Adventure Carousel.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022. Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena.

Jin has also starred in his solo variety show, which is Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.