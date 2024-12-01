Fans angry after BTS' SUGA excluded from 2024 Melon Music Awards VCR: 'What did he do to deserve this disrespect?'

The 2024 Melon Music Awards excluded SUGA from VCR honoring BTS' legacy. Fans expressed their utmost frustration over the matter, calling out the organizers for disrespecting the K-pop idol. Although it seems like, MMA took the decision due to the DUI controversy the rapper got involved in a few months ago, this came as a shock to ARMYs, especially since the case has been long resolved.

On November 30, the 2024 Melon Music Awards was held at the INSPIRE Arena in Seoul. A VCR segment was presented to honor BTS' legacy. It captured all the years the septet won an award at the prestigious ceremony. However, fans were quick to notice that in every video, SUGA was carefully edited out, leaving the band with only six members.

ARMYs were extremely frustrated to see this, questioning how they were even allowed to present such a segment. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the fans have poured their anger over the situation, trending hashtags like 'BTS is Seven'. Many even questioned what did SUGA do to deserve such disrespect at the 2024 MMA Awards.

Neither MMA organizers nor BIGHIT MUSIC has yet reacted to the controversy.

On the other hand, MMA's decision to exclude SUGA from VCR seems to be connected to his DUI controversy. For the unversed, back in August, the rapper faced much criticism after it came to light that he was drunk driving an electric scooter. Later, it was reported that his blood alcohol content was around 0.227% percent at the time of the incident, which is at least seven times higher than the legal limit in South Korea. However, this figure was never confirmed by the police. Anti-fans even sent funeral wreaths for him, adding to the controversy. However, ARMYs continued to show their support, pointing out how his DUI situation received a much bigger spotlight than it should have been.

After a month of chaos and controversy, the case was finally resolved through a summary indictment. SUGA was asked to pay a 15 million KRW fine. While appearing at the Yongsan Police Station for questioning, the BTS member apologized to the whole nation for the situation.

