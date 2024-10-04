What Comes After Love Ep 3 Review: Lee Se Young-Sakaguchi Kentaro's delicate romance is all parts relatable and growing on us

What Comes After Love is a romantic melodrama starring Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro. It tells the story of two individuals who fall in love in Japan but are forced to part ways due to life's challenges. Years later, they reunite as adults. With a highly anticipated cast and crew, the series is adapted from a novel co-written by Korean author Gong Ji Young and Japanese author Tsuji Hitonari, heightening excitement for the project.

What Comes After Love Episode 1-2 Review

Name: What Comes After Love

Premiere Date: September 27, 2024

Cast: Lee Se Young, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Hong Jong Hyun, Nakamura Anne

Director: Moon Hyun Sung

Writer: Based on the novel Sarang Hue Oneun Gotdeul by Gong Ji Young and Tsuji Hitonari

Scriptwriter: Jung Hae Sim

No. of episodes: 6

Genre: Melodrama,

Language: Korean, Japanese

Network: Coupang Play

Where to watch: Viki

Plot

The series will tell the story of a Korean woman, Choi Hong, who is a student in Japan. She meets a Japanese man, Aoki Jungo, and they eventually end up dating and falling in love. However, due to the realities of life and their differences, they chose to break up. After 5 years, when Aoki Jungo travels to Seoul for work, the two unexpectedly meet each other face-to-face.

Positives

Episode 3 focuses more on the present situation of Hong and Jungo. The latest episode helps propel the story and carry it forward. While Hong is preparing for her upcoming marriage, Jungo's former lover also walks into his life and asks to marry him. Clearly, Hong and Jungo are not completely over each other. But they are pulled by their past and their present.

The drama has many anime-esque features with fans will enjoy. Though they might be a little over the top, it helps bring out the tension, drama, stress and romance in the drama.

Negatives

For people who are not very familiar with Japanese style, some parts might throw them off. Additionally, the story sometimes succumbs to being predictable and falls into using cliche tropes. But it has a fresh flavour which keeps the audience engaged.

What Comes After Love is a slice-of-life series. It may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Final Review

What Comes After Love is an enjoyable watch for anyone who is looking for a good time and enjoys romance and drama. Episode 3 explores the feelings of Hong and Jungo and the emotional stress they feel as they come face-to-face after years. It digs into the details of the characters' feelings and how it starts effecting their daily lives. It is relatable in many parts.

The viewers follow the characters' journey from meet-cute to falling in love and eventually parting ways. Though the viewers know that they will eventually meet after 5 years, from the characters' perspective, all hope is lost. But the drama effectively makes the audience also feel the same emotions of hopelessness.

Lee See Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro's chemistry is very romantic and adorable. They don't feel out of place as the story gradually follows their lives as they eventually fall in love. The two falling in love feels natural. Their love is portrayed in a relatable way with which the viewers can also empathize.

