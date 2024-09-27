What Comes After Love stills: Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro’s magnetic chemistry steals spotlight; SEE PICS

What Comes After Love is an upcoming K-drama series where Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro take the leading roles. New stills from the show have been released, which showcase their relationship dynamics. The story follows a couple who cross paths again in Korea following their farewell in Japan.

On September 27, 2024, the production team of What Comes After Love released several stills ahead of the show’s grand premiere. The images feature Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro, who take up the characters- Choi Hong and Aoki Jungo in the lead roles. The stills showcase the couple’s romantic relationship in Japan, where they initially fell in love. They are seen spending quality time as they gradually become fond of each other.

On the other hand, the next couple of stills displays a looming tension between the couple as they meet each other after years in Korea. After their relationship fell apart, they felt awkward meeting again with lingering old feelings. The chemistry between both actors is already oozing out of the screens, which has created much anticipation among fans. It will be interesting to see how their dynamic evolves.

Adapted from Sarang Hue Oneun Gotdeul, written by Gong Ji Young and Tsuji Hitonari, the plot of the show follows Choi Hong, a Korean student studying in Japan, who falls in love with Aoki Jungo. Despite their strong connection, the couple breaks up due to differing views on love and practical challenges. Five years later, their paths cross again in Korea, reigniting unresolved emotions.

Apart from Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro, the cast of the show includes Hong Jong Hyun, Nakamura Anne, and Lee Bo Ram among others. Directed by Moon Hyun Sung, What Comes After Love will be premiering on September 27, 2024, and will be airing on the streaming platform, COUPANG TV. It is scheduled for a total of 6 episodes.