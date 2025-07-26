Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha surprises on day one in Hindi; Animated film nets Rs 1.10 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films, has surprised one and all at the Hindi box office. The dubbed animated movie from the south of India, has made its presence amply felt in the Hindi belt if the day 1 collections are anything to go by. The movie based on the 4th avatar of Lord Vishnu has opened to a pleasant Rs 1.10 crore net in Hindi for the opening day, and this is with low-lying promotions.

Mahavatar Narsimha Has Opened Well In Hindi Despite Strong Holdover Competition

Mahavatar Narsimha is obviously doing well in its home market, but for it to make in-grounds in Hindi with minimal promotions, and purely on the basis of the film's units is commendable. One must not forget that a blockbuster movie like Saiyaara is already retaining the lion share of screens and then there also is the Hollywood biggie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with its share of premium screens.

The Day Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Day India Net (Hindi) 1 Rs 1.10 crore Total Rs 1.10 crore net Hindi

If Mahavatar Narsimha's Weekend Momentum Transcends Into The Weekdays, A Major Success Is On The Cards For Hombale Films

The advance bookings for the movie are very strong and so is the initial reception. If the momentum of the movie transcends to the weekdays, a theatrical hit shall be in contention; a rarity in today's time. It is even more rare for an animated movie to emerge a hit in India because animated films are seen as something just for the kids, by most. The highest grossing animated movie in India has a net lifetime total of under Rs 50 crore. The twin Lion King movies have not been considered because they look and feel like live-action films.

On the other hand, the same animated movies wreck the box office in US/Canada with a few of them going on to even hit USD 600 million; something that only a handful of movies have really been able to manage. Recently, even China showed the potential of an appreciated animated flick. Ne Zha 2 grossed around 2 billion dollars in just the Middle Kingdom, proving that the 'taboo' is only in India.

Can Mahavatar Narsimha Make Animation Be Seen As A Serious Business In India?

One would hope that films like Mahavatar Narsimha make animation be looked at as a serious business in India. If this movie manages to breakout, the potential of the Mahavatar Universe will increase many folds.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theatres.

