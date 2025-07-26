More Trouble For Coldplay Because Of Kiss Cam Controversy? Here’s What Andy Byron Is Up To Next

The recent kiss cam fiasco at Coldplay's concert has left netizens in utter shock, and it has become the talk of the town. Ever since the video went viral, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot, have been facing a lot of heat on social media. The CEO even had to resign from his position. And now, the latest update on the issue is that Andy is planning to file a lawsuit against the band and the event organizers, citing "emotional distress" and "invasion of privacy."

Andy Byron didn’t consent to being filmed

As per Rob Shuter’s report, a source close to Andy Byron revealed that he did not consent to being filmed or publicly humiliated. He further believes that Coldplay "made him a meme". However, some legal experts spoke to the outlet and expressed that they do not see these complaints coming to a fruitful conclusion.

The reports further state that neither Chris Martin nor any of Coldplay's band members have reacted to the news of being slammed by a lawsuit. But, sources close to the band have revealed that the frontman reportedly ‘laughed out loud’ at the former CEO’s attempt.

What was the Coldplay concert fiasco?

It was last week during Coldplay's concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, that a couple went viral. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were having a good time listening to Coldplay perform when the kiss cam focused on them, and their video embracing each other blew up on the screen, leaving them embarrassed and hiding away.

After seeing this, Chris Martin joked, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." This moment went viral, sparking extra-marital affair rumors. And days after the fiasco, Andy resigned from his position. Meanwhile, sources suggest that Byron's personal life has also taken a hit, with his wife, Megan Kerrigan, reportedly moving out of their home.

