Hari Hara Veera Mallu Overseas Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's film meets a sorry fate with Rs 11 crore in 2 days

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is among the latest releases at the box office. Starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu period action movie marks his theatrical comeback after two years. Co-directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the film hasn't been able to perform well. Within two days of its release, it has earned Rs 11 crore overseas.

Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu plummets to a new low, struggles at Rs 11 crore overseas

Backed under the banner of Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has collapsed at the beginning of its theatrical release. The film is not a preferred choice among cinegoers. It opened at Rs 9.5 crore overseas at the box office on Thursday.

On Day 2, the Pawan Kalyan starrer witnessed a major drop in its business. The Tamil release could earn Rs 1.5 crore (USD 175K) on Friday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 11 crore in two days.

Days Overseas Gross Collection Day 1 Rs 9.5 crore Day 2 Rs 1.5 crore Total Rs 11 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu to finish its run under Rs 100 crore worldwide

Also starring Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Sathyaraj, Hari Hara Veera Mallu had a dull opening at the worldwide box office. It collected around Rs 60 crore on the first day in global markets.

In two days, the fictional period action-adventure film has earned approximately Rs 70 crore gross at the box office. It includes Rs 59 crore in India and Rs 11 crore overseas.

Advertisement

Going by its disappointing performance and negative reception, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is likely to remain under Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office by the end of its theatrical run. Pawan Kalyan-led movie has already met a sorry fate at the box office.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu In Theatres

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Hari Hara Veera Mallu takes a sub-par opening in international markets; Pawan Kalyan starrer opens at Rs 10 crore in overseas