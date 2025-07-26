Why was Hari Hara Veera Mallu screening STOPPED in UK? Pawan Kalyan's film takes unexpected turn with passionate fans

Hari Hara Veera Mallu hit the screens on July 24, 2025. Pawan Kalyan's die-hard fans were eagerly waiting for his recently released movie as he is back in cinemas after two years. Amid its worldwide release, an incident occurred at a cinema hall in the United Kingdom during the screening of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. A video from the scene has gone viral on social media.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu's screening halted in UK cinema hall, here's why

The clip posted by an X user shows an inside view of a cinema hall in the UK where the audience is seated to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As seen in the video, the screening of Pawan Kalyan's starrer was stopped midway in the theater.

The clip recorded the moment when the theater staff can be seen confronting audience members during the screening. The staff urged the audience to maintain the decorum of the auditorium.

Fans allegedly created a mess while throwing confetti during the screening of the Telugu period action movie, which prompted the staff to intervene in the situation.

Watch the viral video here:

A brief about Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Starring Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set against the backdrop of the Mughal era. In the movie, Kalyan, as Veera, along with his team, is tasked to recover the Koh-i-Noor from the Mughals.

Jointly helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Sathyaraj in key roles. While Bobby plays the role of Aurangzeb, Nidhii is cast as Panchami in the recently released movie.

As far as its performance is concerned, the film has received negative reviews and has failed at the box office.

Pawan Kalyan's work front

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who is one of the biggest stars in South cinema, hasn’t delivered a box office winner in more than a decade. Kalyan was previously seen in the 2023 film, Bro. He is now gearing up for two upcoming movies, OG and Ustad Bhagat Singh.

