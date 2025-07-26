Vijay Deverakonda regrets not doing THIS with rumored girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna: 'I make efforts to...'

Vijay Deverakonda is among the leading stars in Tollywood. His film Kingdom is all set to release on 31st July, 2025. The actor's previous few films have not done that well at the box office, so high hopes are pinned on Kingdom. The actor recently made headlines with heartfelt comments about his personal life.

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan that also features ace director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the actor spoke about his rumored relationship with the co-star of his cult films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna, and that has sparked excitement among fans.

Vijay Deverakonda Admits Not Spending Enough Time With His Dear Ones Since The Last Few Years

In the recent viral interview, Vijay Deverakonda candidly said, “Relationships come above everything. I have been growing up over the last 2 years. I have learned to live life also. Before that, I was not like this. The last 2-3 years, I didn’t like how my life went. I didn’t spend enough time with my mum, dad, my girlfriend, and friends.” This introspective statement by a star as loved and recognised as Vijay is a huge thing, and it goes to show his frailties and vulnerabilities. Though Vijay didn’t confirm Rashmika's name, the quote suggests of a significant relationship that he now prioritizes.

Vijay Deverakonda Is Making Efforts To Prioritise Relationships

Vijay confirmed to have made changes in the way he approaches his life, preferring a more balanced way of living. The actor said: “I make efforts to make time for my mum and dad, for my relationships.” Fans are seeing this as a hint at his bond with Rashmika, given their public camaraderie and mutual professional support. The duo’s interactions, from social media shoutouts to joint appearances, keep the rumors active. Although neither star has confirmed a romance, Vijay’s words hint at something very special.

Vijay Deverakonda Has Already Started Work On His Upcoming Ventures

Vijay has already started preparing for his next two untitled films after Kingdom. If Kindom succeeds at the box office, the actor will finally strike the sweet spot he has long been working for, personally and professionally.

