Box Office: Hari Hara Veera Mallu CRASHES on Day 2 in India; Pawan Kalyan film set to meet disastrous fate

Pawan Kalyan led Hari Hara Veera Mallu, costarring Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, and others has expectedly crashed at the box office on day 2 in India. After posting a first day number of little under Rs 50 crore gross, the movie dropped by a staggering 80 percent, to add only Rs 9.50 crore.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 49.50 crore 2 Rs 9.50 crore Total Rs 59 crore gross in 2 days

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Is Set To End Its Run Under Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

The two day total of Hari Hara Veera Mallu stands at just Rs 59 crore. There's not much to say about the movie's overseas collections as well. After an already disappointing first day of Rs 9.50 crore, the movie added Rs 1.50 crore, taking the global cume to Rs 70 crore. The global cume of the movie is set to end under the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark and that's simply embarrassing for a star as big as Pawan Kalyan. His poor run at the box office continues. There was a Bheemla Naayak in the mix of things, which could have been a hit but didn't emerge one, due to major pricing conflicts that resulted in losses in the tune of 10s of crores.

Pawan Kalyan And His Fans Have High Hopes Pinned On They Call Him OG

Pawan Kalyan pins all his hopes on They Call Him OG. This is by far the most hyped film of the actor and one would hope that it does well for all. It has already been a nighmare of a year for Tollywood, particularly the Mega Family. Ram Charan already delivered a pan-India disaster with Game Changer and after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, even Chiranjeevi's Vishwambara looks unexciting, with most fans already moving onto the actor's next with hit director Anil Ravipudi.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu In Theatres

Hari Hara Veera Mallu plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

