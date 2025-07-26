Saiyaara Box Office Collections: Scores first million dollar day overseas on 2nd Friday

Saiyaara scored its first million-dollar day at the overseas box office on its second Friday. The YRF musical grossed USD 1.15 million (Rs. 10 crore) approx yesterday, taking its total gross to USD 6.15 million (Rs. 53 crore). The second Friday collections are a staggering 160 per cent higher than its first, which is a trend unheard of, at least in recent memory.

Saiyaara is projected to earn USD 3.75 million or so in its second weekend, nearly double what it earned in its opening frame. By EOD Sunday, it will be sitting at close to USD 9 million, only two or three days away from crossing USD 10 million. The film remains on course to USD 15 million plus final, which could stretch all the way to USD 20 million, subject to how it holds in the coming week.

Earlier in its first week, the film showcased an unimaginable ramp in collections with collections doubling from its first day on Sunday, normally they are closer to flat and then went to a completely absurd mode as they remained at the weekend level during the weekdays. All this while battling capacity, with a limited release due to competition from Hollywood summer releases. In fact, competitions got harder this week with the release of Fantastic Four, yet the film managed to go up.

The film is wowing all across the board, whether it's Australia in the East, to the Middle East and all the way to the UK and Americas in the West. Even a small market like Thailand is contributing impressively.

The outperformer is probably the United Kingdom, which generally does well for the musicals. The film cleared GBP 500K in its first week and will likely be approaching the GBP 1 million mark by Sunday. It could go on to cross the GBP 2 million mark, which is a huge milestone. The next best are the Middle East and Australia. The latter started small, being heavily capacity constrained, but has grown ever since and is now posting excellent daily numbers as well.

