Hari Hara Veera Mallu Implodes on Day 2: Pawan Kalyan delivers another box office dud

Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has imploded at the box office, collapsing on its second day after a dismal opening. The Pawan Kalyan starrer period epic grossed a pathetic Rs. 9.50 crore approx on Friday in India, an eye-watering 80 per cent drop from Rs. 49.50 crore it did on its opening day. The two-day running total of the film stands at Rs. 59 crore approx.

Things are even worse overseas, where the first day itself was a washout and it barely had any collection on Friday, bringing in just USD 175K (Rs. 1.50 crore) for a USD 1.35 million (Rs. 11.50 crore) cume. The worldwide box office tally stands at Rs. 70 crore approx; it is quite likely to wrap up under Rs. 100 crore.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is yet another box office turkey delivered by Pawan Kalyan, who is arguably the biggest star in the Telugu states but hasn’t delivered a box office winner in more than a decade. There was a Bheemla Nayak, which did decently well, but was unlucky to release in the circumstances it did and ended up from being a success.

The film is also a setback for the Telugu film industry, which is having a horrific year at the box office, except for a couple of weeks of Sankranti Vashthunam during the holiday period. The last year was also a bad one in general, but there were four major hits spread across the year. This year has offered nothing.

It is also turning out to be a nightmare of a year for Mega family heroes, with Ram Charan delivering one of the biggest disasters ever in Indian cinema earlier in January and now Pawan Kalyan has joined it. Next up is Vishwambara, starring Chiranjeevi, whose teaser met with such an underwhelming reception that its release had to be delayed. How that film is going to fare, one can only imagine.

