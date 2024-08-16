When B.I 'kicked out' fans from his solo concert after learning about their relationship status causing laughter

B.I. or Hanbin, rapper, songwriter, and producer, is known for his quiet demeanor and phenomenal talent. However, the K-pop star can also be playful at times and leave the fans stunned with his antics. One time, he asked two of his fans to leave the concert immediately after finding out that they were a couple. The moment left everyone laughing on the floor and has become one of the most memorable moments of K-pop concerts.

While the artist was holding his solo tour across many cities and countries, he connected with the fans on a deeper level. As they showered his love upon him, he reciprocated similarly. However, amid a busy show and powerful performances, the artist often interacted with the fans and was playful with them.

In one of the instances, the rapper saw a couple in the audience and asked them if they were dating. They responded to the question by saying yes. However, B.I had an unexpected reaction to the answer, as he immediately said ‘get out’. He teasingly asked the couple to exit his concert but he immediately said that he was only pulling their legs. This short moment showcases how comfortable he is with his fans.

B.I., born Kim Hanbin, is a rapper and singer who made his debut as a K-pop idol from the group iKon alongside Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne, and Chan, formed by YG Entertainment. However, he parted ways with the group and the company in 2019 following a string of controversies involving alleged drug accusations. His contributions to the group include penning the track Love Scenario from the album Return, for which he won the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2018 Melon Music Awards.

The artist established his company, 131 Label, and released his solo album Waterfall in 2021. He garnered immense attention both domestically and internationally with the release. Furthermore, in 2023, he dropped the pre-release track BTBT featuring American RnB artists Soulja Boy and DeVita from his global project album, Love or Loved. The album was released in two parts: Love or Loved Part 1 and Love or Loved Part 2.

