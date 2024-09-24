When BTS’ Jungkook couldn't stop ‘crushing’ on RM during intense staring battle; Watch

BTS members participated in an intense staring game with each other, which resulted in absolute chaos and a lot of fun. The maknae Jungkook was most passionate to win, and he did for a couple of rounds. But when he had to compete with RM, he lost the battle within seconds. Blame the BTS leader’s heart-fluttering eyes that can make anyone blush.

At first, Jungkook confidently challenged RM for the starting contest, thinking he would continue the winning streak. However, as soon as the game began, he lost. The clever leader winked at him and needless to say his heart started racing. Then again, who can resist RM’s intense look!

The rest of the members who were keeping a close eye on the two instantly burst into laughter.

Watch the clip here:

Meanwhile, BTS hasn’t had a group album release since Proof was unveiled in 2022. The main reason for their temporary halt is due to the members’ military enlistment. The eldest member Jin went away for his mandatory military service in 2022 and only returned on June 12, 2024, after completing 18 months in the army.

Meanwhile, the remaining six members, J-Hope , SUGA , RM , Jimin , Jungkook , and V are still completing their enlistment, with different discharge dates.

In 2025, all members will reunite after almost 3 years of staying apart and in that year they are expected to resume group activities.

On the work front, the members have advanced in their solo careers using this break. Jin has ventured into many activities including variety show appearances, fashion week attendance, and even becoming the torch bearer at the Paris Olympics. He is now preparing for the release of his upcoming solo album.

SUGA released his D-DAY tour documentary film in theaters earlier this year, while J-Hope made his solo comeback with HOPE ON THE STREET EP and a docu-series of the same name.

RM, who also released his second solo album in May is now all set for the BIFF screening of his docu-film.

In addition, Jimin unveiled his second solo album MUSE back in July, V released a digital single, while Jungkook released a new track for BTS FESTA 2024.

