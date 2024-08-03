THROWBACK: When Kim Hye Yoon showed off her slick dance moves to BLACKPINK’s track DDU-DU DDU-DU; Watch

It's no surprise that Kim Hye Yoon is a huge BLACKPINK fan and is close friends with the girl group, especially with member Jisoo, whom she worked with in the K-drama Snowdrop. At her first fan meeting, the actress took her admiration for BLACKPINK to the next level by dancing to their hit song DDU-DU DDU-DU, showcasing her love for the group.

At her first fan meeting, titled HYE-PPY DAY which was held for her 10th debut anniversary, Kim Hye Yoon performed BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU for her fans. Showcasing her slick dance moves, she was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. Known for her love of dance, Kim Hye Yoon delivered an energetic and entertaining performance, fully enjoying the moment with her fans.

Kim Hye Yoon has danced to BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU multiple times, including a memorable performance on the variety show Running Man during the April 21, 2021, broadcast. In that episode, participants had to reenact famous drama scenes to win the chance to guess No. 1 songs from various generations, with the added challenge of avoiding a water bomb penalty.

Kim Hye Yoon showcased her dance moves to BLACKPINK's hit track to help her team win. While she stepped out confidently, her endearingly awkward dancing brought plenty of laughter to everyone. Her co-star Byeon Woo Seok, who worked with her on the hit K-drama Lovely Runner, mentioned in an interview with ELLE that he was aware of Kim Hye Yoon's love for dancing as he had watched the Running Man episode in which she danced.

During promotional interviews for Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon danced to BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU on Jaejae Two O'clock Date, further showcasing her love for the song. At her recent fan meeting, HYE-PPY DAY, she danced to a variety of tracks, including Girls' Generation's Gee, aespa's Supernova, Kim Jung Kook's Lovable, We Are The Night's Tiramisu Cake, Yoasobi's Idol, and more. Kim Hye Yoon consistently impresses with her energetic and professional dance moves, captivating everyone with her joyful performances.

Kim Hye Yoon starred in the K-drama Snowdrop alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In. Through their work on the show, Kim Hye Yoon and Jisoo developed a strong friendship. They support each other’s projects in various ways, including sending coffee trucks, offering enthusiastic words of support, and attending each other's events and concerts. Their friendship has not only remained strong but has also grown deeper over the years.

