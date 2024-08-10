When Byeon Woo Seok was consoled by on-screen rival Song Geon Hee during Lovely Runner’s finale group viewing

Byeon Woo Seok once shed tears during the showcase of Lovely Runner’s final episode at the overwhelming response he got from the audience. However, Song Geon Hee, his co-star in the K-drama, stepped up to console him during his vulnerable time. The instance has turned into a memorable moment and is often looked back upon by fans.

Lovely Runner is undoubtedly one of the biggest K-dramas of 2024 and it gained tremendous success during its runtime. The lead actor Byeon Woo Seok also gained immense popularity among fans for his role as Ryu Sunjae. During the show’s season finale group viewing, the actor saw the love and attention he received from the audience. Watching the response, he got extremely emotional and shed a few tears.

However, Song Geon Hee instantly came up to Byeon Woo Seok and offered him comfort. The interaction was an endearing moment between the actors, as it showed how they have formed a close bond even though they were on-screen rivals. Even the fans noticed Song Geon Hee’s gesture and found their relationship extremely adorable.

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Song Geon Hee, the cast ensemble of the series includes, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, every new episode of the series airs on Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST. The show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes.