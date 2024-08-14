When EXO set the stage ablaze with an electrifying performance at The Winter Olympics 2018 closing ceremony

EXO was once invited to perform at the Olympic Games and they surely did not disappoint. With perfect formation and intricate choreography, the legendary group managed to impress the audience yet again with their performance. Moreover, the official account of the Olympic Games also keeps reminding everyone of the memorable moment by posting about it on their social media account often.

Back in 2018, EXO made a banging appearance at the Winter Olympics 2018, which is truly one of the highlights of their career. The group performed for the closing ceremony of the sports event which was held at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Eight members of the boy group were present for the function which includes, Kai, Suho, Chanyeol, Baekhyun, D.O, Chen, Xiumin, and Sehun.

The boy band performed their most iconic songs from the discography, one of which is Growl which became an overnight sensation during its release. The song grew so popular in the country that it became a representative K-pop anthem. Moreover, they also performed the pop track Power, which represents the theme of sports and resilience exceptionally well.

However, years after their performance, the official social media account for the Olympic Games often posts about EXO and reminisces about their mesmerizing performance. Apart from the K-pop group, the iconic CL from girl group 2NE1 also performed at the event on the songs The Baddest Female and I Am the Best.

EXO is a popular K-pop group formed under SM Entertainment consisting of Suho, Sehun, Lay, Chanyeol, Xiumin, Baekhyun, D.O., Kai, and Chen. Currently, the group is on hiatus as the members Sehun and Kai are enlisted in the military. The group made their debut in 2012 with the album XOXO. However, they started to gain fame from the single Growl, which is deemed Korea’s ‘National Anthem’ by fans.

Furthermore, EXO held a fan meeting on April 14, 2024, titled ONE, which took place at Inspire Arena in South Korea. A total of two shows were scheduled on the particular day where the artists performed and interacted with their fandom, EXO-L. Moreover, they made their comeback with the album Cream Soda in 2023.