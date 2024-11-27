When EXO’s Chanyeol came dressed as Deadpool for his birthday event and surprised fans

EXO’s Chanyeol is known for his extravagance and for taking the extra mile to please his fans. During the special event organized for his birthday, the K-pop idol was seen wearing a Deadpool costume which certainly surprised his fans. However, initially, he did not plan to wear the superhero suit but he had last minute changes.

In 2018, a special birthday event was held for EXO’s Chanyeol where his fans and supporters joined in to showcase their love for the artist. However, instead of taking the traditional route of wearing a dashing outfit, he chose to take a different direction. The artist walked in wearing a Deadpool costume and the fans were completely surprised. The instance was both humorous and unique as no one had ever done it before.

However, Chanyeol later revealed that he was supposed to wear the Deadpool costume to the SMTOWN WONDERLAND Halloween party. However, the suit got stuck in customs and did not arrive in time, which is why he had to miss the event. So, the artist decided to wear the superhero outfit on his birthday instead and became a viral sensation within the community.

Chanyeol is known for his over-the-top costumes for Halloween parties organized by SM Entertainment. In 2017, he wore a custom-made Iron Man suit which was several kg heavy and had an automatic shield for the headgear. The suit was extremely complicated so the K-pop idol had to stand the entire function and was unable to sit down.

Chanyeol made his debut as a K-pop idol as an EXO member alongside Baekhyun, Suho, Chen, Xiumin, Sehun, Kai, and Lay in 2012. Formed by SM Entertainment, they made their debut with the first EP, Mama, in 2012, along with the title track of the same name. Moreover, the K-pop idol also debuted in the sub-unit EXO-SC alongside band member Sehun in 2019 and released the albums What a Life and 1 Billion Views.

The K-pop star officially made his solo debut on August 28, 2024, with the album Black Out alongside the music video for the title track of the same name. The B-side tracks of the record include Ease Up, Clover, I’m on your side too, Back Again, and Hasta La Vista. Chanyeol also appeared in the newly released K-drama The Frog on Netflix.