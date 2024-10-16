When iconic K-drama Boys Over Flowers’ Goo Hye Sun was asked to 'lose weight' before thinking of acting again

Goo Hye Sun once rose to the top of her popularity after starring in Boys Over Flowers. With the drama remaining one of the most-watched till now, her performance as Geum Jan Di also stays iconic. Who can forget her swoon-worthy chemistry with K-drama heartthrob Lee Min Ho! However, the actress had been out of the screen world for quite a while now and two years back she revealed why.

Back in October 2022, Goo Hye Sun returned as a director to the 27th Busan International Festival. During the grow viewing event of her short films, she was asked when would she return to acting. With a laugh, the actress replied, “I think you can see me again if I lose some weight.” The answer shocked the audience who were eagerly waiting to know about her comeback plans.

Explaining further, the Boys Over Flowers star said, “I always have plans and things to watch for my next acting work, but I’m losing weight first because they told me that I have to lose weight first.”

She continued to elaborate that things have changed since she rose to fame with the global hit high-teen drama. “In the past, I could be cast yesterday and filmed today, but it’s different these days”, Goo Hye Sun stated, giving a glimpse into how she had been preparing for a year before thinking of acting again.

“There are parts where the pre-production needs to be slow, so I’m looking carefully,” The actress said with a smile.

However, Goo Hye Sun hasn’t been seen in her actress avatar since the 2017 drama You’re Too Much. On the other hand, she has strengthened her filmography as a director and screenwriter. Having made her directorial debut in 2009 with The Madonna, she has been steadily releasing more works. Some of her best releases that showcase her filmmaking talents are Magic, The Peach Tree, Mystery Pink, Dark Yellow, and more.

Meanwhile, after rising to global fame with the 2009 drama Boys Over Flowers, she starred in The Musical, Absolute Boyfriend, Take Care of Us, Captain, Angel Eyes, and Blood, with the last series being You’re Too Much.

