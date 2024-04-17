Kim Ji Win, the star of the popular ongoing K-drama Queen of Tears, has had something adorable happen that will leave everyone in awe. In 2013, she appeared in the popular show, The Heirs alongside big names in the K-drama world such as Lee Min Ho, Kim Woobin, and Park Shin Hye. Although she was playing a supporting role, the actor’s character was integral to the plot.

Kim Ji Won gets emotional during the filming of an intense scene

Because of the actor’s newfound popularity following the success of Queen of Tears, fans have dug out an old footage. The short clip is a behind-the-scenes snippet from the time when Kim Ji Won was filming for The Heirs. The clip is almost a decade old, and it has been circulating on social media platforms, garnering attention from fans. The video has also managed to resurface the old memories from the time of the show's release.

In the clip, while filming for a particular scene for an episode, Kim Ji Won had to slap Lee Min Ho. However, she was so immersed in the scene that she accidentally hit the actor a little too hard than she initially intended. She immediately felt guilty about her action and apologized to Lee Min Ho. The actor did not mind the hit and reassured her that it was perfectly fine. But she kept on apologizing continuously for her mistake.

However, a few moments later, Kim Ji Won started to shed tears because of the incident. It might be due to the shock and suddenness of the incident which made her emotional at that moment. Park Shin Hye, her co-star from the K-drama came towards her and consoled her. She hugged Kim Ji Won and comforted her about the situation. Park Shin Hye’s assurance calmed her down as coming from an experienced and senior actress has its own perks.

Kim Ji Won is currently enjoying Queen of Tears’ popularity which has surpassed iconic shows like Goblin, and Reply 1988 in terms of viewership. The K-drama also stars Kim Soo Hyun, Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, and more.