The Raja Saab Teaser: Did you notice Prabhas' shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan as he romances Nidhhi Agerwal?

Last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is making headlines for his upcoming movie, The Raja Saab. Touted to be India's biggest horror-fantasy drama, the teaser of the film has just been released, and it's already creating buzz on social media.

Interestingly, the 2-minute 29-second teaser mentions Romance King, Shah Rukh Khan, which is taking the hype a notch higher, as both Prabhas and SRK fan clubs have started reacting to it.

Shah Rukh Khan's mention in Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser

The teaser looks absolutely grand and visually appealing. Prabhas can be seen madly in love with Nidhhi Agerwal's character, who appears to be dressed as a nun. When Nidhhi's character asks him what sin he has committed, he throws a Shah Rukh Khan reference that every SRKian would go mad for! The darling actor quips, "Paap vaap kaha se aa gaya madam, Shah Rukh Khan wala pyaar kiya hai."

This one-liner of the Rebel star has surprised the netizens as Prabhas and SRK fan clubs engaged in a rivalry during the box office clash of Salaar and Dunki, respectively.

The Raja Saab release date and box office clash

Directed by Maruthi, the horror-fantasy movie was earlier slated to release on April 10, 2025. However, it was postponed due to pending visual effects (VFX) and computer-generated imagery (CGI) work. The Raja Saab is now scheduled to hit the cinemas nationwide on December 5, 2025.

The Prabhas starrer will have a box office clash with Shahid Kapoor's upcoming action gangster drama with Vishal Bharadwaj.

Speaking of the storyline, the movie is expected to follow the life of a man who has long eyed an ancestral property. However, as he proceeds with his plans, he realizes that the place has something eerie and spooky.

In addition to Prabhas, the movie features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt is playing his ancestor, whose spirit causes all the stir.

