When the Phone Rings stills: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun and Jang Gyuri sit down for meal in tense atmosphere

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. The show’s plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. Ahead of the new episode, several stills have been released showcasing the tense scene between the characters.

On December 5, 2024, the production team of When the Phone Rings was released featuring the leading cast of the show. In the images, Sa Eon, Hee Joo, Sang Woo, and Yu Ri are seen sharing a meal in an atmosphere thick with tension. Sa Eon fixes a serious and unwavering gaze on Sang Woo, who deliberately avoids eye contact, heightening the strain. Sang Woo’s unusually cold demeanor suggests hidden motives, as the encounter sets the stage for him to retaliate against Sa Eon, who has been secretly investigating him.

Sang Woo’s unexpected actions catch Sa Eon off guard, intensifying their conflict and misunderstandings. Viewers are left eager to uncover what Sang Woo will reveal during this confrontation. Meanwhile, Hee Joo looks visibly uncomfortable as she observes the brewing standoff, raising questions about how she will handle the situation. The tension peaks when Yu Ri makes a single remark, abruptly disrupting the atmosphere and plunging the room into an uneasy silence.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world. However, following the kidnapping of Hui Ju, their relationship completely changes.

Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, the new episode of When the Phone Rings airs every Friday and Saturday on Netflix